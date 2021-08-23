Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stretching It Out

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….this week concentrating on live albums….. Forever known as “the backpack album” Rare Earth released an excellent double LPof concert performances recorded in Florid and New York. The album featured extended versions of many of their hits including “Hey,...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Band#Lpof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicEast Bay Express

The Umbrellas: Making beautiful music together

The songs on the Umbrellas’ self-titled debut provide a pleasing antidote to the difficult times of the past year. The album sounds like a greatest hits collection, with echoes of classic California pop sprinkled throughout the record. The rhythm section—drummer Keith Frerichs and bass player Nick Oka—provides a solid groove to compliment arrangements that touch on a panoply of styles. There are hints of surf, funk, country, Motown, folk and psychedelia in the mix, providing a backdrop to the band’s positive lyrics and uplifting melodies.
MusicAntelope Valley Press

‘All Things Must Pass’ — A quiet storm

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary (which passed in 2020) of George Harrison’s solo studio album, “All Things Must Pass,” his estate revisits quite possibly the greatest post-Beatles work from any of the “Fab Four.”. Alongside the prolific song writing duo of Lennon/McCartney — from 1965 and on — lead guitarist Harrison...
MusicPosted by
Parade

EllaHarp’s ‘Screaming Into The Void’ Is a Beautiful Musical Paradox

Sweetly rhythmic with lilting vocals, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter EllaHarp’s “Screaming Into the Void” is both soothing and penetrating. The repeating harp arpeggiations carry the tune, while the lyrics express her intense frustration. The result is a lovely paradox with a coolly calming video. The song appears on her forthcoming full-length, Screaming Into The Void, out September 17.
MusicJamBase

Fruit Bats Cover The Decemberists ‘As I Rise’

Fruit Bats mastermind Eric D. Johnson prepped a cover of The Decemberists‘ “As I Rise” for Kill Rock Stars. The track is out today as the latest installment of the independent record label’s 30th anniversary series Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) features an impressive array...
Video GamesPosted by
Pitchfork

Body Jumper

By the time musician Jonathan Lopez and vocalist Christian Petty crossed paths at a screening of the 2016 black comedy horror film, The Greasy Strangler, Provoker was already Lopez’s side project—an outlet he conceived in hopes of composing film scores—and Petty had been making R&B music of his own. After bringing bassist Wil Palacios and drummer Kristian Moreno into the fold, and releasing the EP Dark Angel in 2018, Lopez and Petty built up a fanbase on Instagram from scratch. Once their online aesthetic was realized, and COVID-19 halted the band’s 2020 North American tour, the Bay Area distortion bros attempted to become modern translators of anguish and torment in the digital age. Filled with muted vocals and no wave melodies, their debut album, Body Jumper, uses 1980s horror tropes and video games to reflect on contemporary alienation.
MusicNME

Listen to Matt Goss’ euphoric new single ‘Somewhere To Fall’

Matt Goss has shared a new single called ‘Somewhere To Fall’ from his forthcoming album ‘The Beautiful Unknown’ – watch its official video first on NME below. The Bros singer’s powerful solo track comes after he returned to songwriting over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the creation of a full record (its release date is yet to be confirmed).
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson

Episode 93 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson. JamBase’s Andy Kahn talked to the pair about their new ambient album, Refuge, which came out earlier this month. The interview took place recently over a video chat,...
Musictheobelisk.net

Bogwife Premiere “Celestial Dawn” Video; A Passage Divine Out Sept. 17

Snare snaps and then you’re immediately swallowed by the fuzz of Bogwife‘s new single. If you’re the type to get a headache or worse from flashing lights, you’ll want to listen to “Celestial Dawn” without necessarily watching the video that’s premiering below — that is, I encourage you to hear the track one way or the other, but I’m not trying to hurt anybody by not giving fair warning — which culls together performance footage of the Danish four-piece as they unfurl the first audio from their upcoming LP, A Passage Divine. Set to release on Sept. 17, their second album overall behind last summer’s Halls of Rebirth (on Psychedelic Salad) reunites the band with producer Jacob Bredahl (HateSphere, Allhelluja, many, many more as performer and producer) and will be Bogwife‘s first offering through Majestic Mountain Records.
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
MusicRevolver

Hear We're Wolves' Sleek Cover of Avenged Sevenfold's "Unholy Confessions"

We're Wolves are a Florida metalcore band who've already racked up a significant following despite not releasing a full-length album of their own yet. They have a few singles of their own out in the world, but the band are currently most known for their well-liked covers by bands like Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Slipknot, Atreyu, Drowning Pool and more.
Musicmovieboozer.com

High Chair: Hey Mountain Hey (Album Review)

For those who didn’t pay attention in school, High Chair’s third in a trilogy of albums’ name comes from Shakespeare’s The Tempest. But besides the Shakespeare reference, there are references to other literary works which makes Hey Mountain Hey a unique, progressive rock album. It’s a music high point and a must listen album.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Releases Music Video For 'The Future Is Behind Us'

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have released the music video for "The Future Is Behind Us", the latest song taken from the band's new album, "Colors II", which came out today (Friday, August 20) via Sumerian Records. Director Erez Bader of Silent Flight Productions comments: "'Colors...
Musicjazziz.com

The Sixth Sense (Indie)

After receiving a total of 30 nominations with 12 wins in multiple international music contests and music awards since 2010, Roman Miroshnichenko is a leading guitarist in the new generation of jazz-fusion music. He has collaborated with many of the greatest musicians of all time: Steve Vai, Al Di Meola,...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Acoustic Syndicate releases soulful cover of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground”

When a legacy group like Acoustic Syndicate returns to the studio for the first time in years, it’s almost guaranteed that the result will be a diverse collection of songs that have been waiting for their chance to be recorded — and then devoured by long time fans. Sure enough, the Western North Carolina group's first three singles of the year ranged across a good portion of their musical spectrum, from the signature sound and thoughtful original writing of “Sunny” to the joyously danceable Grateful Dead cover, “Bertha,” to the irresistible blend of social critique and smooth groove embodied in the most recent, “Simple Dream.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy