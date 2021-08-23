The T-Mobile data breach: A timeline
Telecommunications giant T-Mobile has warned that information including names, dates of birth, US Social Security numbers (SSNs), and driver’s license/ID of some 50 million individuals comprising current, former, or prospective customers has been exposed via a data breach. While many details of the incident (including its root cause) remain unclear as of August 19, immediate fallout suggests this incident might be one of the most significant of recent times, not least due to the number of records exposed and potential regulatory implications that may come into play.www.csoonline.com
