The T-Mobile data breach: A timeline

Good afternoon everyone. If you are an existing, former, or potential future T-Mobile customer, you may have heard about the massive data breach affecting ~53 million customers. Depending on your current relationship with T-Mobile, your name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, telephone number, and mobile device information may have been stolen by hackers. After your data is stolen in a data breach, there is really nothing you can do to get that information back (it is out in the universe forever), but you can protect yourself and your finances by freezing your 3 credit reports with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion (read this post on steps to freeze your credit reports). The only thing T-Mobile has said so far is that “T-Mobile’s response includes offering two years of free identity-theft protection software to customers whose data was compromised.”