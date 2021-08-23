Kubernetes hardening: Drilling down on the NSA/CISA guidance
Kubernetes has become the de facto choice for container orchestration. Some studies report that up to 88% of organizations are using Kubernetes for their container orchestration needs and 74% of that occurring in production environments. That said, security remains a critical concern with as many as 94% of organizations reporting at least one security incident in their Kubernetes environments in the last 12 months.www.csoonline.com
Comments / 0