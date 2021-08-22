Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berwyn, IL

Which patent granted in Berwyn in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in Berwyn was 475 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Te Connectivity Corporation for a direct mate cable assembly. It was filed on April 15, 2020 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.

westcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwyn, IL
Berwyn, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patents#Week Ending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Rock Falls, ILnwillinoisnews.com

2020: longest patent process for Rock Falls inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Rock Falls was 428 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Roger Young for a hot and cold forming hammer and method of assembly. It was filed on Feb. 4, 2019 before being approved on April 7, 2020.
Northfield, ILNorth Cook News

How many patents granted in Northfield in week ending June 27?

There was one patent granted in Northfield in the week ending June 27, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is unchanged from the week before. The patent was for a window dressing. The patent was filed on September 10, 2019. The number of approved patents in...
Scottsdale, AZazbusinessdaily.com

Innovation: 7 patents granted in Scottsdale in week ending June 27

There were seven patents granted in Scottsdale in the week ending June 27, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one less than the week before. Patents included a crispr fluorescent guide rna (fgrna) to understanding grnas expressed from pol ii promotors. The earliest patent filed...
Chicago, ILWashington Examiner

Officer Ella French was buried and no celebrities paid for her funeral

Officer Ella French’s funeral was Thursday in Chicago. French was gunned down during a traffic stop earlier this month. A sea of police officers attended her funeral outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance. No celebrities or members of Congress were there. Other than her fellow police officers, Officer French was buried with significantly less fanfare than George Floyd.
East Chicago, INregionnewssource.org

EC Woman Indicted On Wire Fraud For Covid Fund Fraud

Natasha Weeks, age 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, has been charged by way of an Indictment with wire fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay. According to documents in this case, it is alleged that Ms. Weeks fraudulently obtained disaster-related benefits in the form of a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (SBI-EIDL) by falsely claiming to be an Illinois business owner of a hair salon allegedly located in Chicago Heights, Illinois. It is alleged the business was called Weeks Hair Braiding/Weeks Hair Shop while no such business was found to have existed at the address identified on her application. The loan was applied for from an IP address in East Chicago, Indiana. It is alleged the application contained false statements and misrepresentations that the hair salon existed since 2017 and that Ms. Weeks owned the business since May 2020, employed 20 people and that her cost of goods sold was $150,000. On July 7, 2020, Ms. Weeks received a $10,000 SBA EIDL loan because of her application. Ms. Weeks is also charged with fraudulently seeking Arizona unemployment benefits despite never having lived or worked in that State.
Cook County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Second Property Tax Installment Bills Coming In Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) — They are in the mail – be on the lookout for your second property tax installment bill if you live in Cook County. Normally, the payment is due on Aug. 1. But COVID-19 pushed things back. You now have until Oct. 1. If you are late, a 1.5 percent interest fee will be charged for every month you are behind.
HealthWest Cook News

Four clinical social worker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60162 during 2021

At least four clinical social worker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60162 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
Public SafetyHackRead

Lead generation firm exposed household data of 63 million Americans

Most of the email addresses checked by researchers contained .gov suffixes or indicated that the user worked for New York Police Department. In April 2021, a hacker dumped household data of 250 million Americans online, and now VPNMentor’s team of cybersecurity researchers led by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar discovered a misconfigured Cloud database stored on Amazon Web Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy