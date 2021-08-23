Cancel
Gary Gensler Says Bitcoin Is Real

By Jason Brett
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Gensler, the new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, validated the invention and legacy of bitcoin in his first speech on the subject on August 3. Speaking about his most recent time as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor of the practice of global economics and senior advisor to the MIT Digital Currency Initiative, Gensler said, “…I came to believe that, though there was a lot of hype masquerading as reality in the crypto field, Nakamoto’s innovation is real. Further, it has been and could continue to be a catalyst for change in the fields of finance and money.”

