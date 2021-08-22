27097 Orleans Hill Court

Welcome home to this Crown Heights DREAM! Situated on a lot and a half, this fantastic Cape Cod is just waiting for you. You'll be charmed by the curb appeal from the moment you pull up and you'll be wow'd as soon as you walk in. This great home offers an oversized living room with fireplace, a well lit and beautiful dining room, and incredible family room with another fireplace and plantation shutters with an informal eating space coming off the open kitchen. The kitchen is a dream with stainless steel appliances - even double ovens - solid surface counter tops, lighting galore and not one but TWO walk in pantries! The main floor has one full and one half bath. Head upstairs and you'll find three large (very)_bedrooms, all with large closets (one even has a cedar closet!), all with built in drawer space and all three easily access the updated full bathroom. Upstairs hallway has a storage closet and built in linen closet AND a laundry chute! The basement is large with 2 finished areas and an unfinished storage/laundry area. The back yard is HUGE with a play house built to match the home (complete with windows, ceiling fan and electrical - it could be an office, she shed, yoga studio, play house...anything you like! The garage is oversized with a store room and a storage closet AND attic space accessible by drop down stairs. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and play set will all stay. Fence is new, sprinkler system has been upgraded, gutter guards have been installed...all you need to do is move in!