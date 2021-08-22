27097 Orleans Hill Court
Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2348 Sq. Ft. This amazing 4 bedroom 3 full bath split floor plan home is a must see in Magnolia! The family room features a beautiful stone fireplace with a raised hearth and a tremendous amount of natural light. The home has tall ceilings throughout and crown molding in some rooms. The large island, abundance of countertop space, tall cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are a welcome addition. The Primary bedroom features wood flooring and a decorative ceiling. The Primary bath features an oversized shower with a separate garden tub. The massive backyard features an inviting covered patio with a fan for those warm days and nights when relaxing with family and friends. This gorgeous home will not last long. Please schedule your private showing today!www.woodlandsonline.com
