Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

5239 Preserve Park Drive

Woodlands Online& LLC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3567 Sq. Ft. 1.5 Story, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths & One Half Bath on the First Floor is Perfect for Entertaining. 8' Doors, Wood Floors in Study, Foyer, Dining, Living Areas & Kitchen. All Granite Counters, Under Cabinet Lighting, Double Ovens. Media Room, Game Room, Full Bath & Additional Bedroom Up. Double Pane Windows, Full Gutters, Sink in Utility Rm w/Lots of Cabinets. Private, Spacious Covered Front Porch. Huge Covered Back Patio Perfect for Family Get Togethers. You Will Be Pleased with the Enormous Back Yard plus 10x14 Steel Shed on Concrete Pad, French Drains. This Home is a Family Pleaser. Due to current COVID conditions and precautions, owner prefers principal(s) only for any showings and open houses and prefers children not attend.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
County
Harris County, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Business
Harris County, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Harris County, TX
Business
The Woodlands, TX
Real Estate
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mapquest#Yahoo#Assumable Mortgage#Cabinet Lighting#French#Home#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy