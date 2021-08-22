5239 Preserve Park Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3567 Sq. Ft. 1.5 Story, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths & One Half Bath on the First Floor is Perfect for Entertaining. 8' Doors, Wood Floors in Study, Foyer, Dining, Living Areas & Kitchen. All Granite Counters, Under Cabinet Lighting, Double Ovens. Media Room, Game Room, Full Bath & Additional Bedroom Up. Double Pane Windows, Full Gutters, Sink in Utility Rm w/Lots of Cabinets. Private, Spacious Covered Front Porch. Huge Covered Back Patio Perfect for Family Get Togethers. You Will Be Pleased with the Enormous Back Yard plus 10x14 Steel Shed on Concrete Pad, French Drains. This Home is a Family Pleaser. Due to current COVID conditions and precautions, owner prefers principal(s) only for any showings and open houses and prefers children not attend.