The Woodlands, TX

251 Argosy Lane

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3623 Sq. Ft. THIS IS IT! Absolutely STUNNING gorgeous Custom Home on 2.2 Acres! Huge Inviting Wrap Around Front Porch, Open & Entertaining Floor Plan, Gourmet Dream Kitchen with Huge Island, Dual Kitchen Sinks, SS Appliances, Convection Oven, Gas Cooktop, Under Cabinet Lighting, Huge Walk-In Pantry, Family Room w/ Gas Fireplace & Built-Ins, Master Suite w/ Gas Fireplace, Master Bath w/ huge 4'x6' walk in Shower, Jetted Tub, 2 Walk-In Closets, Study, Laundry w/ Farm Sink!, Game Room up, Detached Guest Quarters Has Full Bath & Kitchenette, Garage Has A/C & Heat!, 18 Zone Sprinkler System watered by Well!, Backyard Oasis & Heated Pool (2018), Outdoor Kitchen w/ Onyx Quartz & Under-Counter LED Lights!, SS Fridge, Grill w/ Lifetime Warranty, 2 New A/C Units & Furnaces (2019), Hot Water Heater (2021), Home Painted In/Out (2019), Water Well (2018), Water Softener System, Shed, & More! - This Home Has It All! - Beautifully Maintained! - What More Could You Ask For? - THIS IS IT!! - "Welcome Home!"

