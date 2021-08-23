Cancel
Warrenton, OR

Flood Valley Taphouse coming to Warrenton

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

WARRENTON — A craft beer destination from Chehalis, Washington, is coming to town.

Flood Valley Taphouse will open next month in the vacant building next to Shilo Inn and Walgreens on E. Harbor Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRT4y_0bZzGGMe00
A new taphouse is coming to the old restaurant near the Shilo Inn in Warrenton.

They will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will feature a variety of classic taphouse items: burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and fish and chips, along with a list of beers.

The taphouse will also feature a poker room, separate from the dining area.

“It is kind of about people being able to come here and if they want to bring their laptop and spend eight hours and make this their office for the day, that is cool,” said Michael Thomas, the general manager. “If they want to come and have breakfast, in and out, that is good, too.

“The thought is, this place is built for the people that walk in the door.”

Flood Valley Taphouse will also provide room service for guests staying at Shilo Inn.

Thomas said they are planning a soft opening in early September, with a grand opening toward the end of the month.

Thomas worked at Public Coast Brewing Co. in Cannon Beach and Sisu Brewing in Seaside. As a longtime North Coast resident, he hopes to draw locals through his many connections.

“I am a community person and I just want to see a lot of my friends and family walk in this place,” he said. “I get a proud sense of seeing a lot of happy people in a restaurant … When you look around and the customers are sitting there with smiles on their faces, that is what we are here for.”

Flood Valley’s other location in Chehalis, owned by Chris Rohr, has become a popular spot.

While the location in Warrenton may be a different environment, Thomas hopes to achieve a similar atmosphere and status.

“This is a little different of a location than the one we have up there,” he said. “The location up there is in an old building that was built over a hundred years ago — an old brick building with a really cool atmosphere and feel that is really warm. That is kind of what we want to do here even though this building is a little different.”

As coronavirus cases rise in Clatsop County, Thomas recognizes that the pandemic could impact the launch.

“You know, that is always a thought, it is very scary,” he said.

Thomas said the ability for restaurants to deliver alcohol would help keep them afloat, and they are ready to adapt to any restrictions.

“We are prepared to, if we have to, batten down the hatches, tighten up and provide good food — delivery and carryout,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

