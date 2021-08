Written by: Rachel Goslinga, Dickinson State University Athletic Communication Specialist. The Dickinson State University (DSU) volleyball team is ready to bounce back from their 0-4 opening weekend as the Blue Hawks take on a pair of national ranked opponents against No. 25 Rocky Mountain College (RMC) and No. 2 University of Jamestown (UJ) during the Blue Hawk Classic this weekend. The Classic will consist of four games, including one JV game, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Blue Hawks will take on RMC at 10 a.m. before taking on No. 2 ranked UJ at 5 p.m.