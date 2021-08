In episode 28 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ the couples went out on dates where they discussed their future prospects after the show. Will and Kyra were finally in a relationship while Korey realized that he isn’t compatible with Olivia. If you’re looking for a detailed summary of the latest episode, you can refer to the recap laid out at the bottom. Now, here’s all the information we have on the season 3 finale that you might be interested to know!