Google Maps has a nifty Timeline feature that lets you browse the places you’ve visited along with the routes traveled. The Timeline received a good overhaul in 2015, and Google has since added the ability to collate images you’ve taken at particular locations, allowing you to get a better overview of all your travels. This feature certainly comes in handy if you’re looking to see all the images you took at a particular location or if you’re trying to get a highlight of your weekly or monthly activities. Here’s how to view your location history in Google Maps.