Real Estate

25 associate real estate trainee appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62694 during September

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 6 days ago

25 associate real estate trainee appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62694 during September, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...

Economy
Real Estate
Sydney
Journal Record

Lot Lines: Predatory Real Estate Wholesaler Act

On Nov. 1, the Predatory Real Estate Wholesaler Act will officially go into effect in Oklahoma, requiring real estate wholesalers to obtain a real estate license and abide by Oklahoma laws designed to promote consumer protection and ethical practices. The practice of real estate wholesaling occurs when an individual enters into a real estate purchase contract with a homeowner and subsequently markets and sells an assignment of that contract to a third party for a profit.
capecoralbreeze.com

Real Estate Briefs 8-13-21

Brad Jessen of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Matlacha Isles recently earned three of the firm’s awards for exceptional achievement in building client relationships. The Ed Armstrong award, Jim McKenzie award and Frank Finnegan award are named after firm legends who were dedicated to individual investors. Edward Jones,...
Fairhope, ALbaybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, Missouri-based investors paid $2.29 million for the Sonic Drive-In at 321 South Greeno Road in Fairhope, according to tax records. Sonic will continue to operate at that location. Jeremy Friedman of Katapult Properties represented the buyers, and Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap worked for the sellers. In Foley, U-Haul has purchased 3.8 acres at 8220 Highway 59, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who coordinated the transaction for both parties. The purchase price was $900,000. In Mobile, two new tenants have leased space in the Pinebrook Shopping Center, according to Brittain Youngblood of Youngblood Real Estate. Here, Urgent Care for Children, a physician-owned pediatric urgent care provider, will occupy 4,500 ft2 next to Tiny Town, and PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans has leased 1,200 ft2 next to Regions Bank. Robert Cook of Vallas Realty represented PJ’s Coffee. According to Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. the firm represented an investor in the purchase of the recently renovated multi-tenant office building located at 762 Downtowner Loop West in Mobile. The 15,000 ft2 property sold for $615,000 and is 100% leased. John Delchamps of Merrill P Thomas represented the seller.
Real Estaterismedia.com

How Real Estate Brokers Can Compete With Discounters

There’s more than one way to buy or sell a home. In today’s environment, iBuyers and discount brokers are all vying for the attention of buyers and sellers. Many real estate brokers and agents feel significant pressure to compete with these discount options by offering their services at increasingly lower prices. This puts financial strain on brokers and agents, and decreases their ability to provide the highest quality service. There are better ways to not only compete, but dominate, in a market heavy with iBuyers and discounters.
ilbusinessdaily.com

27 professional licenses issued in zip code 62249 during 2020

There were 27 professional licenses issued in zip code 62249 during 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
Carthage, ILWest Central Reporter

726 Main St., Carthage unloaded by Rick and Dianne Balmer

On Aug. 23, Rick and Dianne Balmer sold their home at 726 Main St., Carthage to Ruiz Maria Melendez Jesus & for $150,000. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $1,602.06, which is 1.07% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold on Sept....

