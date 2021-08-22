25 associate real estate trainee appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62694 during September

According to AL.com, Missouri-based investors paid $2.29 million for the Sonic Drive-In at 321 South Greeno Road in Fairhope, according to tax records. Sonic will continue to operate at that location. Jeremy Friedman of Katapult Properties represented the buyers, and Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap worked for the sellers. In Foley, U-Haul has purchased 3.8 acres at 8220 Highway 59, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who coordinated the transaction for both parties. The purchase price was $900,000. In Mobile, two new tenants have leased space in the Pinebrook Shopping Center, according to Brittain Youngblood of Youngblood Real Estate. Here, Urgent Care for Children, a physician-owned pediatric urgent care provider, will occupy 4,500 ft2 next to Tiny Town, and PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans has leased 1,200 ft2 next to Regions Bank. Robert Cook of Vallas Realty represented PJ’s Coffee. According to Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. the firm represented an investor in the purchase of the recently renovated multi-tenant office building located at 762 Downtowner Loop West in Mobile. The 15,000 ft2 property sold for $615,000 and is 100% leased. John Delchamps of Merrill P Thomas represented the seller.