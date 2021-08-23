Using Threat Modeling to Boost Your Incident Response Strategy

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, I was not a Security Consultant. I was a Chef. And I worked as a corporate Chef for an organization that required very long, complex passwords that had to change every 90 days and could not match your last 6 passwords. I was super busy, usually stressed, and the password expiration notice came up at the most inconvenient times. This made it frustrating and felt like a hassle. At this point, I did not understand the importance of keeping a password this secure, why my computer kept bothering me about updates, or why our security guards kept grilling my friends and vendors when they came to see me. I just didn’t realize how necessary it was for this particular organization to protect its data. And no one ever explained it.