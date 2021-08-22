Cancel
New Berlin, IL

Which patent granted in New Berlin in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in New Berlin was 375 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Advanced Global Clinical Solutions, Inc. for a systems and methods for seizure detection based on changes in electroencephalogram (EEG) non linearities. It was filed on July 24, 2020 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.

