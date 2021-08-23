Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,400,000

Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis classic, stately brick custom on 5 very private and park-like acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Farmington, demonstrates the perfect combination of comfort and luxury, and offers a modern floor plan including 1st floor master, great flow for entertaining & casual living, and plenty of dedicated spaces for work/homeschool needs. Upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a huge bonus room with easy access to the kitchen/mud room via the second staircase. Other outstanding features include a gourmet kitchen with updated appliances, floor to ceiling windows for premium light, golf cart garage, and abundant storage. The finished, walk-out lower level with kitchenette, bedroom and full bath, would make a great in-law/nanny suite, playroom for the kids, or guest sanctuary. Serene setting with charming garden spaces, rolling lawn, quaint pond, and plenty of level yard for play. An exceptional offering just minutes to UVA & downtown Cville.

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Real Estate
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#Windows#Bedroom Home#Uva#Cville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy