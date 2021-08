Chelsea has been hard at work this summer, even though many supporters will fail to realize this when viewing the club’s incomings. The word being tossed around most often throughout the last few months has been the polar opposite, outgoings. The Blues have focused a majority of their efforts on raising funds through exports. After all, it’s this money that helped pay for Romelu Lukaku’s record transfer already during the transfer window. The benefits aren’t solely financial either. Thomas Tuchel had 42 players at his disposal during one point in preseason, ridding the squad of a plethora of reserve players was always a necessity.