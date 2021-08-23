SpaceX Plans Next Generation Satellites for Starlink Internet
The US space company SpaceX is preparing the second generation of its communications satellites for its global satellite internet. The “Gen2 System” is intended to complement the previous Starlink satellite network, but each new celestial body is heavier and more powerful than the first generation. SpaceX plans its new Starship for the transport into earth orbits, which can carry more and heavier loads per launch than the previously used Falcon 9 rocket.marketresearchtelecast.com
