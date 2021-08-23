China’s Mars rover Zhurong: primary mission accomplished, research continues

The Chinese rover Zhurong has been on Mars for more than three months, exceeding its planned lifespan. According to China’s space agency CNSA, he completed all the scheduled tasks during this time. He should now continue his work, the successful mission has been extended. In total, the rover has collected around 10 gigabytes of data and covered around 900 meters on the red planet. The successful work of Zhurong also means that all goals of the Chinese Mars mission Tianwen-1 could be achieved, the first ever Chinese mission to Mars.