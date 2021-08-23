Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tom's Guide

Here's why cordless irons are a waste of money

By Katie Mortram
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like most, I find ironing to be one of the most annoying chores. It can take hours of standing and sweating to work your way through the weekly laundry pile. That’s why I was excited when cordless irons were first introduced — if they could make ironing any easier then every household would want one. Above all, cordless irons promise convenience, so I was a little perplexed when I had a go with one for the first time. Here we take a look at the pros and cons and iron out the details.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
446K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless#Iron Will
Related
EconomyBHG

Are 'Phantom Loads' Haunting Your Electricity Bill? Here's How to Identify Them to Save Money

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night and been able to navigate your entire home without turning on a single light, thanks to the glow from your sleeping computer, TV, printer, or another electronic device? Those little lights are a good indicator of how much electricity our homes use as we—and our devices—sleep.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Dyson cordless vacuum deal is today

There are different kinds of vacuum deals if you want to get some help in maintaining a spotless floor. There are Roomba deals for robot vacuums that will zoom around to pick up dirt, but if you want a more hands-on approach to cleaning your home, you should check out the high-quality products that you can get from Dyson deals. For example, you can currently purchase the Dyson V7 Animal from Newegg at $120 off, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to just $230 from its original price of $350.
ShoppingPosted by
The Kitchn

This $30 Spray Mop Has More Than 15,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Saves So Much Time and Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone wants sparkling clean floors, but the truth is, not everyone has the time to get them to look that way. And let’s be honest, after a long, busy day, who has the energy? The good news is that there’s a cleaning tool that will make all your squeaky-clean dreams come true, and it’ll get the job done quickly and cheaply. Meet the Bona Stone, Tile & Laminate Floor Premium Spray Mop, an Amazon customer favorite with more than 15,000 5-star ratings. Normally priced at $39.99, it’s currently on sale for just $28.09.
Lifestylethemanual.com

This Top-Rated Lawn Mower Just Got a Massive Price Cut at Amazon

For any homeowner, a well-manicured lawn is a staple of the homeowning experience. Believe it or not, lawn mowing isn’t exactly straightforward and there’s a lot to it — that’s why a mowing 101 guide is so helpful. Of course, the right tools can make the job so much easier, which is why it’s good to keep a finger on the pulse of all of the best lawnmower deals.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cordless handheld vacuums of 2021

It’s not unusual for one home to have multiple vacuum cleaners. Traditionally, an upright vacuum is the most commonplace of the many vac options available, netting you a deep clean across all floor types and featuring several attachments for every nook and cranny of your home — but most upright vacs require a corded connection for power, limiting how much cleaning you can do in one area of your home. Then there are robotic vacuums.
ElectronicsTree Hugger

The 6 Best Energy-Efficient Refrigerators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Energy use is an important factor to consider when you are shopping for household appliances. Not only do non-efficient appliances...
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Compact Device Cleans My Laundry as Well as a Large Washing Machine and Costs Less Than $60

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are definite perks to having your own washing machine. Laundry can be done at your convenience, for starters, and you don’t have to worry about neighbors hogging all the machines in your complex. I haven’t lived anywhere with a washer and dryer in-unit in nearly four years, though. While I don’t mind transporting my laundry to my parents’ houses, there have been more than enough times where I’ve found myself needing to do a small load in a pinch. As long as I’ve got running water, hand-washing is an option; however, I recently began to consider non-electric washing machines. They’re a step up from doing it all by hand and a step down from using a full-scale washer. One that caught my eye immediately was an adorable little device called the WonderWash, a retro-style hand-crank washing machine that cleans clothes in five minutes or less.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Get Your Engine Bay Clean Enough to Eat Off, and Why You Should

To most car owners, having a dirty engine bay might not seem like a big deal. It isn’t a place in the vehicle that you often see, such as the outside or interior of the cabin, so it’s easy to ignore. The engine bay doesn’t need to be washed as often as the rest of the car or detailed as often as the interior cabin space, but it is a good practice to check on under your hood and clean once in a while, just as general maintenance. Keeping an engine bay clean can help in case of diagnostics, such as when you suspect you are leaking oil or other fluids, and it can also help prevent corrosion and other potential problems.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
Buying Carsautomotivesblog.com

Is It Worth It To Buy The Extended Warranty For Your Car?

Many people have different ideas of what they want in a car but there is one thing that doesn’t differ at all. That is reliability. It is what every car buyer looks for in a car. This is why warranties are so important when you buy a new car. You’ll...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Here’s why tape storage is anything but dead

Companies in the tape storage space have had to suffer repeated claims that challenger technologies will soon make their products obsolete, but new figures paint a different picture. According to data collated by the Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Program, the organization behind the popular magnetic tape format of the same name,...
LifestyleTechRadar

Bissell CleanView Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum review

The CleanView Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum offers plenty of powerful suction and glides well on carpet and hard floors. While it’s heavy and bulky, it's one of the more affordable cordless vacuums we’ve tested. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld cleaner, too – although we’d recommend only occasional use in this mode due to the weight of the vacuum cleaner.
LifestyleT3.com

Are heat pump tumble dryers worth the money?

When it comes to doing laundry, there’s no denying that the best tumble dryers have made our lives much easier, and you might have read that heat pump tumble dryers are among the best out there, but they're also the most expensive. So are heat pump dryers worth the cost? We'll explain what you need to know and give you our verdict.

Comments / 0

Community Policy