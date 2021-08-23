Here's why cordless irons are a waste of money
Like most, I find ironing to be one of the most annoying chores. It can take hours of standing and sweating to work your way through the weekly laundry pile. That’s why I was excited when cordless irons were first introduced — if they could make ironing any easier then every household would want one. Above all, cordless irons promise convenience, so I was a little perplexed when I had a go with one for the first time. Here we take a look at the pros and cons and iron out the details.www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0