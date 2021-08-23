Close Your Eyes: Celebrating Bernice Petkere, The Queen of Tin Pan Alley
This broadcast begins with a celebration of composer Bernice Petkere ("Close Your Eyes," Lullaby of the Leaves") along with new releases from pianist Haeun Joo and bassist Adi Meyerson. Other birthday shoutouts include Jeri Southern, Terri Lyne Carrington, Roberta Piket, Noa Fort, Tony Bennett, Meg Okura and Cyrille Aimee, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.www.allaboutjazz.com
