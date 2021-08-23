Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Close Your Eyes: Celebrating Bernice Petkere, The Queen of Tin Pan Alley

By MARY FOSTER CONKLIN
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

This broadcast begins with a celebration of composer Bernice Petkere ("Close Your Eyes," Lullaby of the Leaves") along with new releases from pianist Haeun Joo and bassist Adi Meyerson. Other birthday shoutouts include Jeri Southern, Terri Lyne Carrington, Roberta Piket, Noa Fort, Tony Bennett, Meg Okura and Cyrille Aimee, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Ashby
Person
Bernice Petkere
Person
Art Blakey
Person
Camille Thurman
Person
Geri Allen
Person
Terri Lyne Carrington
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Your Eyes#The Jazz Messengers#The Fiddle And The Drum#Playlist Art Blakey#Linn Records#Cellar Music Group#Cyrille Aimee Live Lrb#Everyday Actions#41 01 Tony Bennett Bill#50 28 Host#Empress Music Group#Caged Bird#A Woman S Place#Pnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Barry Altschul's 3Dom Factor: Long Tall Sunshine

Even deep into a career which began with the Jazz Composers Orchestra and pianist Paul Bley in the 1960s, drummer Barry Altschul's music remains vital and compelling. Since 2010 his primary leadership outlet has been The 3Dom Factor, a freewheeling threesome completed by bassist Joe Fonda and reedman Jon Irabagon. Long Tall Sunshine, a live date from an unspecified year and location, constitutes the band's fourth album. While the repertoire might be familiar— four of the five cuts also appear on the outfit's eponymous debut (TUM, 2010)—what they do with it is not.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Meet Mulgrew Miller

In a trio or quintet, I sometimes tend to become more focused on melodic improvising. And especially in a quintet, I'll have a more concise approach to playing. But as a solo performer, I try to be more orchestral and use more of the entire instrument. From the 1995-2003 archive:...
Tennisallaboutjazz.com

Adam Pieronczyk, Francisco Mela & R.I.P. Jerry Granelli

An intriguing track by saxophonist Adam Pieronczyk on a compilation of Polish jazz artists, 12 or so years back, ushered me into the current Polish scene, and I've been enjoying it since. Adam's latest features guitarist Jean-Paul Bourelly. drummer Francisco Mela was mentored by {m: McCoy Tyner}} so he's honouring that important relationship with a three-album release. While the pianist will change on each album, bassist William Parker will be a constant on Music Frees Our Souls. Matthew Shipp is at the keys for Volume 1. There's a peek at the Vancouver scene, past and present, and a tribute to drummer Jerry Granelli, a man I came to know and respect for his contributions to creative music. You'll be missed, brother. Another drummer—Alvin Fielder—who left us too soon closes this one with a track from The Very Cup Of Trembling.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Mark Murphy: An Essential Top Ten Albums

Nobody has any guts any more. Nobody rolls with the punches. That’s why I think you’ve got to keep a large part of yourself to yourself, and don’t let people fool around with it. Revered by jazz singers the world over, Mark Murphy is barely known to the general public—which...
Brooklyn, NYallaboutjazz.com

Jim Snidero: Strings

The initial recording of Jim Snidero's Strings ran into a roadblock. The session was scheduled at System Two Studios in Brooklyn, New York, on September 11th 2001. That was the date the world changed, with airplanes flying into buildings in New York City. Strings was postponed. The music eventually came...
Beauty & Fashionallaboutjazz.com

Hiromi: Dancing and Smiling With Every Note

I was going to do a three piano show with Chick Corea and Makoto Ozone in September. It would have been Chick's eightieth birthday. Few musicians have impacted the jazz and music world with the zeal and character of Hiromi. She paints on the finest palette, on par with the finest wine or richest chocolate. Her ambitious and superlative skills as a pianist are matched by the complexities and sheer genius of her compositions. Whether flying solo, in trio, quartet, and beyond, Hiromi brings her vibrance and innate chemistry to all that she touches. Now there are strings attached...to her bold new record. Hiromi talks about this epic journey, as well as her longtime friend and mentor Chick Corea, her Save Live Music campaign, many of the artists she has shared the stage with, the art of composition and arranging, her first brush with jazz at age eight, her passion for guitarists, and much more. So pour yourself a glass, or break off a piece of your most decadent spoils, relax, and enjoy.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Teddy Wilson, Harry Allen & Rahsaan Barber

From a crop of new young jazz lions, we begin the 713th Episode of Neon Jazz with Rahsaan Barber with a cut off his latest 2021 release Mosaic. We also take a look into the music of other new cats like Jack Brandfield, Emily Kuhn and David Lord. We wrap up this summer themed hour with pianist Joey Alexander and the tune "Summer Rising." Dig the show, kids.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Antonio Adolfo: Jobim Forever

It might be expected that everything one might want to say or write or play about Antonio Carlos Jobim and his music would have been done already. Apparently not. Pianist and friend Antonio Adolfo wanted to go back to the period of the 1960s, to record those Jobim compositions that Adolfo fell in love with as a teenager. Hence the music covered by Jobim Forever comprises those well known ear worms that lit up the bossa nova movement.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC Young Artists LGT Young Soloists to Premiere New Philip Glass Symphony

On September 17, VC Young Artists LGT Young Soloists will give the world premiere of a new symphony by American minimalist composer Philip Glass at the Royal College of Music. Glass' piece, Symphony No. 14 "Liechtenstein," is scored for string orchestra and evokes the beauty of the country of Liechtenstein's natural landscape.
MusicPosted by
B102.7

How Queen Fell Into ’80s Trap in ‘Pain Is So Close to Pleasure’

Even though Queen started the '80s - an era notoriously unkind to '70s rock bands - in a pretty good place, not even they could leave the decade entirely unscathed. "Pain Is So Close to Pleasure," the sixth single from the group's 1986 album, A Kind of Magic, embraced the sounds and techniques of the period: drum machines, synthesizers, electronic recording. They combined it all with a Motown-style bass line, a strategic contribution from bassist John Deacon.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song

Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. Failure to Fracture: Learning King Crimson's Impossible Song. It's as clear a mission statement as might be found anywhere. But musician, guitarist, husband, father, son and high tech professional Anthony Garone has spent more than two decades striving to play a song...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jared Hall: Seen on the Scene

Seen on the Scene, Seattle-based trumpeter Jared Hall's second album as a leader, has a lot going for it: tight-knit group unity and tasteful dynamics; bright, technically polished solos by all hands; and engaging tunes by Hall and the late bop master, Tadd Dameron. As a bonus, the acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring is "on the scene" to share the front line with Hall, elevating the session whenever he assumes the spotlight.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Angelika Niescier / Alexander Hawkins: Soul In Plain Sight

Some pairings were just meant to be. Exhibit one, Soul In Plain Sight by the duo of Angelika Niescier and Alexander Hawkins. Niescier, the Polish-born Germany-based saxophonist, met the British pianist Hawkins at the Berlin Jazzfest. Their mutual admiration led to a brief tour and this recording. The music succeeds here because of the musicians' balanced approach and compatible natures. Opening with the cleanse and purge of the improvised "Brawls And Squabbles," the pair spar with push/pull jabs. Hawkins hammers fisted notes while Niescier delivers squawks and overblown notes as this opening salvo announces this new partnership.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

The trio اسم [Ism] is comprised of pianist Pat Thomas, bassist Joel Grip and drummer Antonin Gerbal. Japanese Flower by the trio is the second release from a 2018 recording session from Knuttal House in Tokyo, Japan. It is the trio's third release and it follows Metaphor (2019) and إنتقام الطبيعة اسبب تعقدها = Nature In Its Inscrutability Strikes Back (2015), all three released on Umlaut Records. اسم in Arabic, translates to 'Ism" or in English, 'The Name.' For sure, Ism gives a name to this sound, whether that is free improvisation, postmodern post-bop, or just plain liberation music, the trio sets loose anything anchored in place.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Denise Donatelli: Whistling in the Dark... The Music of Burt Bacharach

The Burt Bacharach canon has always been fertile ground for artists of all kinds to explore. Stan Getz devoted an entire album to his fare. The big Bacharach hits are branded deep in the cultural psyche. Thus, the challenge that Grammy-nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and producer Larry Klein have here is how to use a different ladle to invite you to imbibe from their recipe for Bacharach's musical champagne.
Philadelphia, PAallaboutjazz.com

Ensemble Novo At Kahn Park Summer Concert Series

This was somewhat of a down time for a concert in the park, in this case Kahn Park, at 11th and Pine Streets in Philadelphia, named after the renowned architect Louis Kahn, who grew up there. The rain clouds were moving in. And while the restrictions of the pandemic were lightened enough to allow for outdoor gatherings, the pandemic-weary audience of families and neighbors were not likely to burst into applause or get up and dance to the bossa nova and jazz samba rhythms of the Ensemble Novo, a Philadelphia-based group that has spent most of the past decade specializing in the exciting music of Brazil in the 1960s. Such music, when done well, as it was on this evening, is so absorbing that it soon made irrelevant the rain clouds and the COVID masks. Tinged with a sadness of its own, something in this music about its pulsating rhythm and the bittersweet feeling of love lost still moves the heart and soul sixty years after it became a wave of popularity in Brazil and not long after, the United States.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Left of Average

The Bastards look at four albums taking paths less travelled, approaches rarely attempted, and pianos (in the case of Sun Ra at least) untuned. Three 2021 releases are featured and we go way back to 1966 for a movie tie-in album that went right for jazz fans and terribly wrong the MGM employee writing the liner notes. Pop matters this time isn't pop at all but Mike's in-depth discussion of Charles McPherson's birthday concert, so stay tuned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy