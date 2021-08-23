Close Your Eyes: Celebrating Bernice Petkere, The Queen of Tin Pan Alley

This was somewhat of a down time for a concert in the park, in this case Kahn Park, at 11th and Pine Streets in Philadelphia, named after the renowned architect Louis Kahn, who grew up there. The rain clouds were moving in. And while the restrictions of the pandemic were lightened enough to allow for outdoor gatherings, the pandemic-weary audience of families and neighbors were not likely to burst into applause or get up and dance to the bossa nova and jazz samba rhythms of the Ensemble Novo, a Philadelphia-based group that has spent most of the past decade specializing in the exciting music of Brazil in the 1960s. Such music, when done well, as it was on this evening, is so absorbing that it soon made irrelevant the rain clouds and the COVID masks. Tinged with a sadness of its own, something in this music about its pulsating rhythm and the bittersweet feeling of love lost still moves the heart and soul sixty years after it became a wave of popularity in Brazil and not long after, the United States.