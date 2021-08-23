Pamai Chirdkiatisak: Dreamer

I was going to do a three piano show with Chick Corea and Makoto Ozone in September. It would have been Chick's eightieth birthday. Few musicians have impacted the jazz and music world with the zeal and character of Hiromi. She paints on the finest palette, on par with the finest wine or richest chocolate. Her ambitious and superlative skills as a pianist are matched by the complexities and sheer genius of her compositions. Whether flying solo, in trio, quartet, and beyond, Hiromi brings her vibrance and innate chemistry to all that she touches. Now there are strings attached...to her bold new record. Hiromi talks about this epic journey, as well as her longtime friend and mentor Chick Corea, her Save Live Music campaign, many of the artists she has shared the stage with, the art of composition and arranging, her first brush with jazz at age eight, her passion for guitarists, and much more. So pour yourself a glass, or break off a piece of your most decadent spoils, relax, and enjoy.