Pamai Chirdkiatisak: Dreamer

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

"Music is a universal language." "Jazz transcends bloodlines and borders." Listening to guitarist Pamai Chirdkiatisak's debut album, Dreamer, one quickly realizes that those phrases are more than mere slogans or platitudes. The fact that Chirdkiatisak's admirable quartet is based in Bangkok, Thailand, is apparent only when reading the album cover and personnel listing. The music itself is as inclusive as mom, apple pie and honoring the flag. This is unvarnished jazz, born in America and nurtured around the world by those who are perceptive enough to discern its merit and talented enough to emulate and enrich its vocabulary.

