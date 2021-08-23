Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jazz Places: How Performance Spaces Shape Jazz History

By IAN PATTERSON
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz Places: How Performance Spaces Shape Jazz History. The most famous jazz venues, with a small number of notable modern-day exceptions, are the stuff of jazz lore and legend, tethered inextricably to the bebop era and a romanticized notion of jazz that forever paints it as bohemian, underground and for the cognoscenti. This image has outlived the clubs themselves and persists despite the radical changes in—and surrounding—the music in the ensuing decades.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
John Zorn
Person
Fred Hersch
Person
Ethan Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Clubs#Jazz History#Experimental Music#Sfjazz Center#The Village Vanguard#Jaffes#The Preservation Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicThe New Yorker

The Spaced-Out Jazz of Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes

Halfway through “Malcolm & Marie,” a black-and-white Netflix drama that was shot during the pandemic, the dialogue pauses—the film consists of almost nothing but dialogue—so that viewers can listen to some music. The interlude lasts for nearly two uninterrupted minutes while Marie, played by Zendaya, sinks sorrowfully into a bathtub, and Malcolm, played by John David Washington, refills his glass of Scotch and prepares for their nightlong argument to resume. Most of the “Malcolm & Marie” soundtrack was a familiar combination of soulful older songs, by singers like Roberta Flack and James Brown, and soulful newer ones. But the music in this interlude was harder to place. An electric bass sketched out a couple of chords, and a breathy saxophone added a few restrained lines of melody—the horn sounded like a curious animal in an unfamiliar place, carefully exploring its surroundings. Perhaps this was jazz, but it was quiet and elusive. And it was haunted by a hip-hop rhythm, in the form of a ghostly click that could have been a finger snapping somewhere far away.
West Reading, PAbctv.org

Boney James Will Perform at Scottish Rite for Berks Jazz Fest

8.20 West Reading, PA Scottish Rite Cathedral Performing Arts Center. Multi-platinum selling and 4-time Grammy nominated saxophone player Boney James will soon be on the road, performing for fans across the U.S and resuming his delayed 2020 tour dates in support of his recently released album Solid. As an added...
Advocacyjazztimes.com

Jazz Foundation’s “Spotlight Jazz” Event Streams for One Day Only

On June 27 at the new City Winery on the Hudson River in Manhattan—just above Little Island, billionaire Barry Diller’s whimsical recent addition to the New York riverscape—the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) held its first live in-person event in 16 months: “Spotlight Jazz,” a benefit concert for the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund. The audience was limited in adherence to strict COVID protocols, but the crowd’s enthusiasm and excitement at being in a real venue watching live music again more than made up for the smaller numbers. (I can attest to that personally as I was there; it was also my first time at a live in-person music event in 16 months.)
Cathlamet, WALongview Daily News

Legendary New Orleans piano jazz man performs in Cathlamet

New Orleans piano jazz man Davis Rogan will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 in The Tavern at the Hotel Cathlamet. The Tavern is reopening for the occasion. Masks will be required in the hotel lobby area. “Live and Direct From Bourbon Street” features Rogan’s classic New Orleans rhythm and...
Charitiesdownbeat.com

Jazz Foundation of America Gala Returns

Midway through the 2021 Jazz Foundation of America Gala on June 30, singer Norah Jones took her seat at the piano, the smattering of sequins on her jacket glinting here and there in the lights of the City Winery stage. “It’s my first gig,” she said with a quiet smile, alluding to the recent return of live music.
EntertainmentStereogum

The Month In Jazz – August 2021

There were a lot of trumpeters around in the 1960s, but the Big Four were Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Donald Byrd, and Lee Morgan. Davis was the most outwardly obsessed with innovation and constant forward movement: His 1965-68 quintet exploded hard bop into shards, and while people were still absorbing that band’s ideas, he moved on, bringing in electric keyboards and ultimately going full-on into fusion.
Interior DesignArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Adolf Loos’ House for Josephine Baker

The unbuilt design of a home for Josephine Baker by the architect Adolf Loos is perhaps one of the most analyzed unbuilt homes of Modernism. Its design and history touch on a number of complex social and political issues during the early 20th century. The design comes when Josephine Baker, an African American entertainer is beginning her rise to superstardom and represents a thoroughly modern and fresh artistic voice. Meanwhile, Adolf Loos was a physically ailing man on a steep moral and social decline. The house itself was never truly commissioned by Baker, rather it lives mostly as a fantasy concocted by the architect. This video presents the house through a 3D model and narrated walkthrough to discuss how and why the house was designed and allow you to explore this unique house for yourself.
California Statemusicconnection.com

Live Review: California Guitar Trio

Players: Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards (all guitar) Material: The story of the California Guitar Trio is a fascinating one. First of all, none of the three musicians are from California; Lams is from Belgium, Moriya is Japanese, and Richards is from Utah. That in itself makes for a fascinating combo. The three met in 1987 at a guitar-craft course where King Crimson’s Robert Fripp taught them New Standard Tuning (NST). The trio continued to work together in L.A. (hence the name), and the California Guitar Trio was founded in 1991. It makes sense then, that they would open for King Crimson on this tour (the Zappa Band is also on the bill), creating a sort of family reunion. The CGT has gone from strength to strength since the lessons with Fripp and the early shows. Last year’s Elegy is their 19th album by our count (live and studio), and they performed “Alva” (from the “Guadella Trilogy”) from that album in L.A. Other tunes, such as “Andromeda” and “Yamanashi Blues,” are no less stellar, and they play a “did I hear that right” cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.” Stunning.
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Benson ’13 Tells Jazz Dance History Through New Production

Rush Benson ’13 is a multi-talent artist — he is an actor, dancer, teacher, musician, and choreographer. His portfolio includes collaborations with many professional theaters around the Twin Cities, such as the Guthrie, the Ordway, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Park Square Theater, and the Old Log Theater. His latest production Teach Me.
Entertainmentphillyfunguide.com

Jazz Meets Opera at the Mansion

We are Back presenting live events! And we start at our favorite venue, Glen Foerd on the Delaware with two favorite genres, Jazz and Opera. Our policy is to accept only fully vaccinated guests. You will come for the Jazz and stay for the Opera. Expand your cultural horizons with...
Vail, COkuvo.org

Norman Provizer’s Jazz Notes

While the large-scale Telluride Jazz Festival has run its course for this year, there is one more big summer event to go – the Vail Jazz Party that takes place over the Labor Day weekend (September 2-6). Sponsored by the Vail Jazz Foundation, Vail Jazz Festival is of course more than a single event. Rather it is a series of multiple events that run over the summer into the fall.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Jazz in the Park attracts a crowd

YOUNGSTOWN — Nearly all jazz performers’ style, phrasing, intonations and melodic interpretations can be traced to those who influenced them before they found their own voices. The desire to grow musically also can be attributed in part to the company you keep — especially onstage. “This is my 25th anniversary...
MusicHyperallergic

How Black Artists Are Shaping a Distinctly Black Gaze

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The below essay is excerpted from A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See by Tina M. Campt, published with permission from the MIT Press. ***. “I broke the internet, ya’ll.” It was the first thing he said as he walked...
Theater & Dancenorthernvirginiamag.com

The Synetic Theater Returns to In-Person Performances With the Little Red Balloon Show That Built It

Synetic Theater founder Paata Svishkili faced down discrimination in the Soviet Union and built a theater dynasty in the U.S. with this show. Now, he’s bringing it back. The Synetic Theater has always achieved more with less, receiving rave reviews, full audiences, and prestigious awards while avoiding one thing most theaters build their existence around—the spoken word (for those not in the know, the physical movement- and pantomime-driven Synetic Theater is completely silent.) It’s celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and they’re doing it with free, public performances of founder Paata Tsikurishvili’s signature The Magical Miraculous Balloon show throughout Arlington this summer and fall.
Visual Artpilot.com

Two On-Screen Events Feature Art and Life of Van Gogh

The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the works and life of Vincent Van Gogh, with introductions by two local art experts Molly Gwinn and Ellen Burke. The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of “Sunflowers” will premiere at the Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. EOS...
Musickuvo.org

Interview—Jazz Pianist Christian Sands

Rodney Franks had a phone conversation with Christian Sands in advance of his trio’s appearance at Dazzle at Baur’s. Rodney and Christian discussed the influence of martial arts that lead to him naming his most recent album after the philosophy of the iconic Bruce Lee, “Be Water.”. Also in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy