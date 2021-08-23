Podcast Episode 248: Never Trade Larry
Nate Smith and Adam Cathcart made a Transatlantic connection for this week’s podcast to go over all the latest Cavs news. First we took on Chris Fedor’s “maybe trade Larry” Article on Cleveland.com, and examined Nance’s role on the Cavs. Then, given the newly released 21-22 schedule, we went through the Central Division to see if the Cavs can go better than 4-8 next year. We wondered at the Cavs’ surprising success against the Knicks, Hawks, Sixers, and Nets last season (7-5!) and if they can repeat it this coming year.www.chatsports.com
