Podcast Episode 248: Never Trade Larry

The Cavs should not take Donte DiVincenzo over Collin Sexton. No one can say that we haven’t had our fair share of out-there ideas. Looking beyond the box is what we’re supposed to do as writers. We’re supposed to challenge pre-conceived perceptions and offer up different ideas to help generate and facilitate conversation. We’re supposed to push the bounds of logic and reason to a breaking point. We’re not supposed to break it, however. That’s what one writer did by having the Cavs take Donte DiVincenzo over Collin Sexton in their re-draft.