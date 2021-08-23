All About Jazz

Modern Iran (technically the Islamic Republic of Iran) is home to one of the world's oldest civilizations. The former Persian Empire was especially noted for its artistic traditions, including Persian classical music, which is still a prominent performance style in 2021. The current government is not known for openness to Western influence, as exemplified by censorship of internet content and the banning or censoring of Western movies in Iran, so the country does not look like it would be receptive to any sort of music with Western influences . But music is like a desert flower, able to find purchase in the most hostile environments; and the artistic impulse among Iranian musicians will not be denied.