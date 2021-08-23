Cancel
Zero Trust 1 big thing: Perform zero trust security readiness assessments, gap analyses, and maturity assessments.

Cover picture for the articleZero Trust 1 big thing: Perform zero trust security readiness assessments, gap analyses, and maturity assessments. The big picture: Be confident that your company collaborates with engineering to identify problems, propose solutions, and implement improvements to production processes according to site directives. Why it matters: Be sure your group is...

TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

Making the move to zero trust architecture: 4 key considerations

New approaches to innovative security architectures are starting to emerge, including HPE’s groundbreaking Project Aurora. Here’s how to make zero trust architecture work for your business. The broad concept of zero trust architecture has achieved wide acceptance in the marketplace, but exactly what it entails has been a subject of...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Micro Server IC Market Optimized Strategies to Enhance the Growth Opportunities, Key Players - Intel, Dell Technologies, Quanta Computer, Arm Holdings, Marvell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambedded Technology, Marvell Technology

The Micro Server IC Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Micro Server IC Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
Computersitprotoday.com

What Is Homomorphic Encryption, and How Does It Relate to Zero Trust?

Encryption is one of the core components of modern cybersecurity. Although encryption has always been important, it has become increasingly so thanks to the heavy adoption of public cloud resources. Even so, the encryption methods that are used today have one major shortcoming: Encrypted data at some point must be decrypted. Or does it? This has led to many organizations asking: What is homomorphic encryption?
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture

98 percent of UK business leaders and IT decision makers either plan to or have already started implementing zero trust strategies at their organizations, according to Illumio. The report also revealed the challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture. Respondents cited employee perception and resistance to change as the...
BusinessItproportal

Employees push back on zero trust ambitions

Zero trust may be seen as a great method of securing a company perimeter from both internal and external threats, but to make it a reality, everyone needs to be on board. However, a new report from zero trust segmentation firm Illumio suggests employees are pushing back on the initiative, due to an unwillingness to change and concerns about their bosses not trusting them.
Athens, ALathens.edu

Data-Driven Leadership: How to Maximize Data in Business and Healthcare

The business world has been shaped and reshaped by one transformative technology after another, but through every wave of change, the fundamentals of business remain the same:. Understand the needs of your customers. Operate as efficiently as possible to meet those needs. Achieve efficiency by making faster, smarter business decisions.
Softwarefedtechmagazine.com

Network Behavior Monitoring, Software-Defined Perimeters Make Zero Trust a Reality

Peter Dunn is CTO, DOD and Intelligence, for CDW•G, and leads solution development to solve some of the most complex national security systems. He has 20+ years of cybersecurity, DevOps, and data center management both in the offensive and defensive roles for federal and private sector organizations. Before his current position, he was responsible for developing cybersecurity solutions, kinetic-based toolsets and architected multi-faceted cloud solutions.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Zero Trust Is the New Reality

The new cybersecurity executive order mandates zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems. Here's what you must know about the U.S. zero-trust standards from NIST. The U.S. government mandated new zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems in an executive order issued on May 13. Federal agencies must respond in...
TechnologyCIO

Facilitating executive sponsorship for automation

In earlier posts, we’ve discussed a number of the characteristics associated with successful robotic process automation (RPA) initiatives. Among those characteristics: the use of cutting-edge RPA platforms, the creation of an automation pipeline, and the establishment of a strong change management program. Arguably, however, there is one essential element to...
EconomyBeta News

98 percent of UK organizations plan to use zero trust architecture

Almost all UK business leaders and IT decision makers either plan to or have already started implementing zero trust strategies at their organizations according to new research from Illumio. The research also looks at the barriers that prevent organizations from adopting zero trust. The main technological barriers include legacy systems...
SoftwareZDNet

IBM launches new SASE service to bolster zero-trust enterprise security

IBM has announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed to encourage the zero-trust security approach in the enterprise. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that the new service, IBM Security Services for SASE, will leverage technology provided through a partnership with cybersecurity firm Zscaler, announced in May.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessTechCrunch

Elastic acquires build.security for security policy definition and enforcement

In an email to TechCrunch, Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer at Elastic, said that once the acquisition closes, the build.security technical team will continue as a unit in the Elastic Security organization. Kulkarni added that the acquisition will also become the foundation for a growing Elastic presence in Israel, with Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security, set to become the site lead for the region.
Economysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
TechnologySDTimes.com

Gartner identifies emerging technologies to look into in 2021

Engineering trust, accelerating growth, and sculpting change are three main reasons companies are looking to explore emerging technologies, such as NFTs, sovereign cloud, data fabrics, generative AI, and composable networks, according to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021. “Technology innovation is a key enabler of competitive differentiation and is...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Report finds 40% of all SaaS data is unmanaged, creating significant threats

A new report today from software-as-a-service company DoControl Inc. has found that 40% of all SaaS data access is unmanaged, creating significant insider and external threats. Described as a wakeup call to chief information officers and chief information security officers and the enterprises they protect, the report details the significant...
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
Softwaredataversity.net

How Augmented Analytics Will Change the Analytics and BI Workflow

Click to learn more about author Kaycee Lai. As analyst and journalist Bernard Marr put it, “Without data scientists on staff or available to interpret data and turn the intel into solid business activity, the benefits of data could remain unlocked.” Augmented analytics promises to improve the ability of organizations to derive benefits from data by:

