Zero Trust 1 big thing: Support the development, revision, and finalization of deliverables as specified in the DOS SOW.

 4 days ago

Zero Trust 1 big thing: Support the development, revision, and finalization of deliverables as specified in the DOS SOW. The big picture: Partner with stakeholders early in the project lifecycle to identify business, information, technical and security architecture issues and act as a strategic consultant throughout the technology lifecycle.

TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

Making the move to zero trust architecture: 4 key considerations

New approaches to innovative security architectures are starting to emerge, including HPE’s groundbreaking Project Aurora. Here’s how to make zero trust architecture work for your business. The broad concept of zero trust architecture has achieved wide acceptance in the marketplace, but exactly what it entails has been a subject of...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture

98 percent of UK business leaders and IT decision makers either plan to or have already started implementing zero trust strategies at their organizations, according to Illumio. The report also revealed the challenges organizations face when implementing zero trust architecture. Respondents cited employee perception and resistance to change as the...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Micro Server IC Market Optimized Strategies to Enhance the Growth Opportunities, Key Players - Intel, Dell Technologies, Quanta Computer, Arm Holdings, Marvell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambedded Technology, Marvell Technology

The Micro Server IC Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Micro Server IC Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Zero Trust Starts With Methodology, Not Technology

Federal agencies have been stepping up efforts to adopt a Zero Trust architecture since May, when President Biden signed the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. We’re learning that agencies have a lot of questions about the Zero Trust Model, what it looks like in practice and how to implement it. With that in mind, let’s cover a few basics about Zero Trust. Then, as part of our recommended five-step methodology, we’ll look at the first few steps that agencies should take as they embark on their Zero Trust journey.
Softwarefedtechmagazine.com

Network Behavior Monitoring, Software-Defined Perimeters Make Zero Trust a Reality

Peter Dunn is CTO, DOD and Intelligence, for CDW•G, and leads solution development to solve some of the most complex national security systems. He has 20+ years of cybersecurity, DevOps, and data center management both in the offensive and defensive roles for federal and private sector organizations. Before his current position, he was responsible for developing cybersecurity solutions, kinetic-based toolsets and architected multi-faceted cloud solutions.
BusinessItproportal

Employees push back on zero trust ambitions

Zero trust may be seen as a great method of securing a company perimeter from both internal and external threats, but to make it a reality, everyone needs to be on board. However, a new report from zero trust segmentation firm Illumio suggests employees are pushing back on the initiative, due to an unwillingness to change and concerns about their bosses not trusting them.
Economyciodive.com

Overcoming legacy debt is a process problem, not a modernization one

The definition of legacy is changing. Today, legacy technology is less about the infrastructure in place and, instead, a philosophy on how technology can impede the business. It's not just mainframes and databases, but anything that shuts down business agility, efficiency and progress. "Legacy technology is any technology that makes...
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Technologycepro.com

How the Gig Economy is Messing with Integration Businesses

It may seem odd to write about how Wayfair, Amazon, Google, and Uber are influencing integration businesses, but major legislative changes are happening because of their impact on the current business climate. Heading into the post-COVID-19 recovery phase, here are four factors to watch and consider:. Physical Presence and Proper...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Zero Trust Is the New Reality

The new cybersecurity executive order mandates zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems. Here's what you must know about the U.S. zero-trust standards from NIST. The U.S. government mandated new zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems in an executive order issued on May 13. Federal agencies must respond in...
TechnologyCIO

Facilitating executive sponsorship for automation

In earlier posts, we’ve discussed a number of the characteristics associated with successful robotic process automation (RPA) initiatives. Among those characteristics: the use of cutting-edge RPA platforms, the creation of an automation pipeline, and the establishment of a strong change management program. Arguably, however, there is one essential element to...
EconomyBeta News

98 percent of UK organizations plan to use zero trust architecture

Almost all UK business leaders and IT decision makers either plan to or have already started implementing zero trust strategies at their organizations according to new research from Illumio. The research also looks at the barriers that prevent organizations from adopting zero trust. The main technological barriers include legacy systems...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Independent Research Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Process Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report, published August 10, 2021. Verdantix...
SoftwareZDNet

IBM launches new SASE service to bolster zero-trust enterprise security

IBM has announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed to encourage the zero-trust security approach in the enterprise. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that the new service, IBM Security Services for SASE, will leverage technology provided through a partnership with cybersecurity firm Zscaler, announced in May.
SoftwareTimes Union

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Report finds 40% of all SaaS data is unmanaged, creating significant threats

A new report today from software-as-a-service company DoControl Inc. has found that 40% of all SaaS data access is unmanaged, creating significant insider and external threats. Described as a wakeup call to chief information officers and chief information security officers and the enterprises they protect, the report details the significant...
SoftwareThrive Global

How to Effectively Measure and Track Employee Productivity

Prior to Covid-19, employers were increasing efforts to monitor the productivity of their employees. In fact, according to a 2018 Gartner report, 50% of 239 large corporations admitted that they were monitoring their employees. In particular, the content of their emails and social media accounts. What’s more, these companies also stated that they monitored who their employees utilized and who’s meeting with whom.
Technologyinparkmagazine.com

Semnox partners with Redeam offering synchronization and connectivity to users

Redeam, a leading and independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and contactless voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for the Things To Do sector, announced its partnership with Semnox, one of the world’s leading ticketing and operations management solution providers for venues and attractions. Redeam, which has integrated with online travel agents (OTAs) from around the world, will provide Semnox clients with a seamless connection to sell more tickets to a global consumer base. Semnox, with its value-added approach, sees Redeam’s ability to reduce manual efforts for synchronizing sales and ticket reconciliation efforts while growing the number of its connections as a win for Semnox’s clients. For its client’s guests, Semnox recognizes that Redeam also improves the customer experience by offering a streamlined, error-free check-in process.

