Zero Trust 1 big thing: Work closely with Business Technology teams, Program Management and the wider Design Authority.

If your business is trying to decide whether to launch a digital transformation initiative, you may be wondering how this effort will affect your team members. Will your team perceive this effort as adding work to their already heavy workload, or resent having to learn new systems and solutions? Will your team benefit from the initiative or will you be challenged to convince them of the benefits the enterprise will reap and why they should care enough about the organization to sacrifice their own productivity or to learn something new?