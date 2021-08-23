Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zero Trust 1 big thing: Produce reports identifying significant or suspicious security events to appropriate parties.

theartofservice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero Trust 1 big thing: Produce reports identifying significant or suspicious security events to appropriate parties. The big picture: Conduct reviews in highly technical areas of current/emerging technologies including cloud, security, distributed computing, IoT, Zero Trust Networks, High Value Asset Protection. Why it matters: Evaluate cloud technologies and determine risk...

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Cloud Security#Data Management#Marketing Cloud#Zero Trust Adaptive#Icymi#Palo Alto Networks#Intone Networks#Saic#Customers Bank#Kpmg#Freddie Mac#Mindpoint Group#Cruise#Exabeam#Ibm#Planned Parenthood#Fairview Health Services#Dell Technologies#F5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Athens, ALathens.edu

Data-Driven Leadership: How to Maximize Data in Business and Healthcare

The business world has been shaped and reshaped by one transformative technology after another, but through every wave of change, the fundamentals of business remain the same:. Understand the needs of your customers. Operate as efficiently as possible to meet those needs. Achieve efficiency by making faster, smarter business decisions.
BusinessItproportal

Employees push back on zero trust ambitions

Zero trust may be seen as a great method of securing a company perimeter from both internal and external threats, but to make it a reality, everyone needs to be on board. However, a new report from zero trust segmentation firm Illumio suggests employees are pushing back on the initiative, due to an unwillingness to change and concerns about their bosses not trusting them.
Microsoftcybersecdn.com

What Are Cloud Leaks? | UpGuard

It seems like every day there’s a new incident of customer data exposure. Credit card and bank account numbers; medical records; personally identifiable information (PII) such as address, phone number, or SSN— just about every aspect of social interaction has an informational counterpart, and the social access this information provides to third parties gives many people the feeling that their privacy has been severely violated when it’s exposed.
Jobstechgig.com

Are you a cybersecurity expert? Apply for these 30+ jobs

Qualification - BA/BSc degree is required, or equivalent industry experience. 3 years experience in designing, deploying, and/or supporting enterprise-scale security solutions. 5 years experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure. Knowledge of TCP/IP network fundamentals. Knowledge of Operating systems internals, hardening, and monitoring (Windows and UNIX) Experience working with or implementing...
SoftwareZDNet

IBM launches new SASE service to bolster zero-trust enterprise security

IBM has announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed to encourage the zero-trust security approach in the enterprise. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that the new service, IBM Security Services for SASE, will leverage technology provided through a partnership with cybersecurity firm Zscaler, announced in May.
Technologychannele2e.com

Rackspace Pitches Co-Managed, Multi-Cloud Security Services

Rackspace Technology has introduced Elastic Engineering for Security, which essentially blends multi-cloud migration services with various co-managed security services. The potential outcome: Customers can augment their own IT staff members with cloud, application and data security talent from Rackspace. The security strategy involves so-called pods — or small groups of...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Businesschannele2e.com

ForgeRock IPO Details: 10 Things for IAM Security Partners, Investors to Know

Digital Identity and access management (DIM/IAM) security company ForgeRock has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Here are 10 (actually, 14) things for potential cybersecurity investors and channel partners to know, according to the SEC filing. 1. ForgeRock’s Digital Identity Vision: “Our...
TechnologySDTimes.com

Gartner identifies emerging technologies to look into in 2021

Engineering trust, accelerating growth, and sculpting change are three main reasons companies are looking to explore emerging technologies, such as NFTs, sovereign cloud, data fabrics, generative AI, and composable networks, according to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021. “Technology innovation is a key enabler of competitive differentiation and is...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Report finds 40% of all SaaS data is unmanaged, creating significant threats

A new report today from software-as-a-service company DoControl Inc. has found that 40% of all SaaS data access is unmanaged, creating significant insider and external threats. Described as a wakeup call to chief information officers and chief information security officers and the enterprises they protect, the report details the significant...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Abnormal Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Abnormal Joins Group of Microsoft Security Partners, Applying Data Science-Based Threat Detection to Combat Global Cybersecurity Threats. Abnormal Security, provider of a leading cloud-native email security platform that leverages behavioral data science to stop modern email attacks, announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Abnormal was nominated for membership based on how its platform uses Microsoft Azure Active Directory APIs (SIGNIN, ALERT, USER, GROUP, DIRECTORYOBJECT, RISKDETECTION, DOMAIN) to model and understand known good behavior, and thereby precisely detect and remediate socially-engineered, business email compromise (BEC) attacks, including account takeover.
ComputersTechRepublic

Trend Micro's Linux Threat Report identifies the most vulnerable distributions and biggest security headaches

Analysts reviewed 13 million security incidents and found that end-of-life versions of Linux distributions were at the biggest risk. Linux now has been around long enough that old versions are causing security problems, according to a new report from Trend Micro. Security analysts found that 44% of security breach detections came from CentOS versions 7.4 to 7.9, followed by CloudLinux Server, which had more than 40% of the detections, and Ubuntu with almost 7%. CentOS 7 was first released in June 2014 and full support ended in August 2019.
BusinessTechCrunch

Elastic acquires build.security for security policy definition and enforcement

In an email to TechCrunch, Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer at Elastic, said that once the acquisition closes, the build.security technical team will continue as a unit in the Elastic Security organization. Kulkarni added that the acquisition will also become the foundation for a growing Elastic presence in Israel, with Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security, set to become the site lead for the region.
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.
Technologydataversity.net

The Transition to Remote Work Makes Zero Trust More Important Than Ever

Click to learn more about author Rajesh Ganesan. The current corporate landscape is populated by remote workers, many of whom are using non-sanctioned devices to access corporate applications and services. This transition to remote work is placing many companies at risk. According to the 2021 Digital Readiness Survey, 83% of...
BusinessDice Insights

AWS, Azure, Google Cloud: Which Will Pay You the Most?

For many technologists, knowledge of major cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an absolute must. But can specializing in these platforms translate into high salaries?. That’s a question answered in Stack Overflow’s latest Developer Survey, which queried specialists in the world’s largest...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure. As data privacy pressure on Big...

Comments / 0

Community Policy