Zero Trust 1 big thing: Produce reports identifying significant or suspicious security events to appropriate parties.

Analysts reviewed 13 million security incidents and found that end-of-life versions of Linux distributions were at the biggest risk. Linux now has been around long enough that old versions are causing security problems, according to a new report from Trend Micro. Security analysts found that 44% of security breach detections came from CentOS versions 7.4 to 7.9, followed by CloudLinux Server, which had more than 40% of the detections, and Ubuntu with almost 7%. CentOS 7 was first released in June 2014 and full support ended in August 2019.