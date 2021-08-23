Cancel
Zero Trust 1 big thing: Maintain operational configurations of network security solutions as per the established baselines.

Cover picture for the articleZero Trust 1 big thing: Maintain operational configurations of network security solutions as per the established baselines. The big picture: Check that your company is leading with creating and delivering presentations in a range of environments, from industry conferences to (internal) customer briefings. Why it matters: Verify that your personnel...

HealthPosted by
TechRadar

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions evaluation

The best access control systems are designed to help businesses secure their premises, preventing unwanted access and controlling which employees can go where. There are numerous different systems on the market, and providers across the USA and the rest of the world offer reliable custom solutions. In our Stanley Convergent...
Softwarefedtechmagazine.com

Network Behavior Monitoring, Software-Defined Perimeters Make Zero Trust a Reality

Peter Dunn is CTO, DOD and Intelligence, for CDW•G, and leads solution development to solve some of the most complex national security systems. He has 20+ years of cybersecurity, DevOps, and data center management both in the offensive and defensive roles for federal and private sector organizations. Before his current position, he was responsible for developing cybersecurity solutions, kinetic-based toolsets and architected multi-faceted cloud solutions.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Senet Earns Patent for Secure Onboarding of LoRaWAN® IoT Network Gateways

Senet’s Latest Patent Demonstrates Continued Development of IoT Platform to Meet Needs of Critical Infrastructure and Business Applications. Senet, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for Senet’s unique approach to IoT networking, U.S. Patent Number 11,044,607 entitled “Method for gateway onboarding for IoT networks.”
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Zero Trust Starts With Methodology, Not Technology

Federal agencies have been stepping up efforts to adopt a Zero Trust architecture since May, when President Biden signed the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. We’re learning that agencies have a lot of questions about the Zero Trust Model, what it looks like in practice and how to implement it. With that in mind, let’s cover a few basics about Zero Trust. Then, as part of our recommended five-step methodology, we’ll look at the first few steps that agencies should take as they embark on their Zero Trust journey.
BusinessApple Insider

Big Tech firms to announce new cybersecurity plans after Biden meeting

President Biden's cybersecurity summit with Big Tech firms, including Apple, will reportedly be followed by new security announcements concerning "technology and talent." Both Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella will be among the Big Tech representatives meeting with President Biden to discuss the national security threat posed by cyber attacks. Following the discussion, it is now reported that there will be announcements concerning private sector cyber security efforts.
Jobstechgig.com

Are you a cybersecurity expert? Apply for these 30+ jobs

Qualification - BA/BSc degree is required, or equivalent industry experience. 3 years experience in designing, deploying, and/or supporting enterprise-scale security solutions. 5 years experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure. Knowledge of TCP/IP network fundamentals. Knowledge of Operating systems internals, hardening, and monitoring (Windows and UNIX) Experience working with or implementing...
Computersitprotoday.com

Hybrid and Multicloud Management Solutions Buyers Guide

Several years ago, analysts were predicting that hybrid cloud architectures would become the predominant approach to cloud computing. For once, the analysts were right: Today, nearly three-quarters of organizations have adopted hybrid cloud environments, which combine public cloud resources with resources that are hosted in colocation centers or on premises.
TechnologyInfoworld

Security blind spots persist as companies cross-breed security with devops

Devops has become common in software-development organizations around the world, but many companies are still struggling with cultural issues that are dampening security practitioners’ influence in the devsecops practices crucial for next-generation cloud application development. When it’s done well, devops is driving dramatic change—with GitLab’s recently released 2021 devsecops survey...
TechnologyeWeek

Sumo Logic’s Dave Frampton on Creating a Cloud Security Strategy

I spoke with Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, about the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting – and how companies can strategize for the best cloud security. Where are we now with cloud security? I think it’s been established that cloud is...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cameyo Adds Secure Cloud Tunneling Capability

Cameyo, an application virtualization platform provider, today added a tunneling capability that eliminates the need for virtual private networks (VPNs) to open ports in firewalls to enable remote users to access applications. Eyal Dotan, CTO, Cameyo, said the Secure Cloud Tunneling capability acts as an intermediary between end users sending...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Zero Trust Is the New Reality

The new cybersecurity executive order mandates zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems. Here's what you must know about the U.S. zero-trust standards from NIST. The U.S. government mandated new zero-trust security requirements for federal information systems in an executive order issued on May 13. Federal agencies must respond in...
Technologychannele2e.com

Rackspace Pitches Co-Managed, Multi-Cloud Security Services

Rackspace Technology has introduced Elastic Engineering for Security, which essentially blends multi-cloud migration services with various co-managed security services. The potential outcome: Customers can augment their own IT staff members with cloud, application and data security talent from Rackspace. The security strategy involves so-called pods — or small groups of...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

EDA in the Cloud: Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Article By : Mahesh Turaga, Cadence Design Systems. More and more companies are turning to EDA in the cloud as they gradually overcome concerns about security and IP protection. Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Anritsu Develops Functional Evaluation Solution for C-V2X PC5 Communication Systems

Anritsu Corporation has announced that its LTE V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A now supports the Cohda Wireless Communications Module MK6C Evaluation Kit (EVK). The Cohda Wireless MK6C EVK is a C-V2X evaluation kit using the MDM9150 chipset, supporting cost-effective development of C-V2X applications and use cases. PC5 communications used in...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
ComputersVentureBeat

DevOps adoption is hampered by infrastructure challenges

While DevOps tools like continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) have made strides toward broad adoption, significant gaps remain in infrastructure provisioning speed, testing, and reliability, hindering efforts to advance CI/CD. That’s one finding in a new CloudBolt Software survey of 200 IT and DevOps leaders, which revealed that only 11% of developers find their CI/CD infrastructure reliable and 55% have difficulty creating consistent pipeline environments.
Businesschannele2e.com

ForgeRock IPO Details: 10 Things for IAM Security Partners, Investors to Know

Digital Identity and access management (DIM/IAM) security company ForgeRock has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Here are 10 (actually, 14) things for potential cybersecurity investors and channel partners to know, according to the SEC filing. 1. ForgeRock’s Digital Identity Vision: “Our...

