Zero Trust 1 big thing: Maintain operational configurations of network security solutions as per the established baselines.

Federal agencies have been stepping up efforts to adopt a Zero Trust architecture since May, when President Biden signed the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. We’re learning that agencies have a lot of questions about the Zero Trust Model, what it looks like in practice and how to implement it. With that in mind, let’s cover a few basics about Zero Trust. Then, as part of our recommended five-step methodology, we’ll look at the first few steps that agencies should take as they embark on their Zero Trust journey.