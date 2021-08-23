Zero Trust 1 big thing: Provide troubleshooting to enable network fix actions and escalation via documented ticketing processes.

CoinSwap Space, the decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced an integration with Ramp that will simplify getting involved in DeFi. Ramp is a fiat onramp which does not require any proof of address to be uploaded by the customer. This partnership will allow users to purchase crypto through CoinSwap Space directly to their Metamask or many other wallets using a credit card or bank transfer. CoinSwap is the first DEX to implement these kind of crypto purchases directly onto non-custodial wallets via Ramp and the partnership demonstrates the exchange’s commitment to making DeFi accessible to the average retail investor. The partnership is the latest in a long line of tools that CoinSwap has released focusing on streamlining the DeFi processes.