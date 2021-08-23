Cancel
Zero Trust 1 big thing: Provide troubleshooting to enable network fix actions and escalation via documented ticketing processes.

Zero Trust 1 big thing: Provide troubleshooting to enable network fix actions and escalation via documented ticketing processes. The big picture: Make sure the replicated platform provides all of the tools needed to operationalize and scale the distribution of kubernetes applications into any enterprise environment. Why it matters: Lead or...

Technologycybersecdn.com

Zero trust network access: A safe journey to a better employee experience

Trust is a foundational element of society. When engaging in any social or commercial interaction, we need to be able to trust the people we deal with. And yet, one of today’s most intensely discussed IT security concepts is zero trust network architecture. It might seem like a paradox, but zero trust is the path to a more secure and a more employee-friendly way of interacting with corporate apps and data.
Economybitcoinist.com

Moonbeam Team Unveils Kusama-Based Companion Network Moonriver Via Five-Phase Process

Moonbeam’s Moonriver emerged as the winner of the second round of the Kusama parachain auctions, claiming its slot on the Kusama parachain. Kusama’s second parachain slot auction ended on block 8,051,569, with Moonriver winning the auction after 205,935 KSM was bonded to its project. More than 6,000 contributors are backing Moonriver via its crowdloan program designed for the Kusama community to support projects that will launch on its network.
Softwarefedtechmagazine.com

Network Behavior Monitoring, Software-Defined Perimeters Make Zero Trust a Reality

Peter Dunn is CTO, DOD and Intelligence, for CDW•G, and leads solution development to solve some of the most complex national security systems. He has 20+ years of cybersecurity, DevOps, and data center management both in the offensive and defensive roles for federal and private sector organizations. Before his current position, he was responsible for developing cybersecurity solutions, kinetic-based toolsets and architected multi-faceted cloud solutions.
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
SoftwareBeta News

3 ways to streamline your document processing with AI

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained traction with enterprises in other industries, insurance providers have been slower to adopt. In 2016, research by Deloitte noted that less than 2 percent of insurance companies were currently investing in artificial intelligence technologies. This same research noted that overall funding in AI development...
SoftwareLodging

New Apps and Software Provide Labor and Meeting Management Opportunities

Throughout 2021, technology and hospitality companies have been leveraging new avenues of applications and software to grow meeting and events platforms, provide labor management software, and develop opportunities for employees to operate more efficiently. Cvent. Cvent—a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider—launched Cvent Studio, a video-capture and production solution built...
BusinessTechCrunch

Elastic acquires build.security for security policy definition and enforcement

In an email to TechCrunch, Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer at Elastic, said that once the acquisition closes, the build.security technical team will continue as a unit in the Elastic Security organization. Kulkarni added that the acquisition will also become the foundation for a growing Elastic presence in Israel, with Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security, set to become the site lead for the region.
TechnologyItproportal

Digital document processes leave a lot to be desired

Businesses are increasingly turning to digital documents, in spite of challenges when it comes to integration and collaboration. Recently, workflow automation platform PandaDoc polled 1,000 professionals to see how they create and collaborate on digital documents. The firm found an overwhelming desire to use more digital documents, but also multiple challenges and roadblocks along the way.
Athens, ALathens.edu

Data-Driven Leadership: How to Maximize Data in Business and Healthcare

The business world has been shaped and reshaped by one transformative technology after another, but through every wave of change, the fundamentals of business remain the same:. Understand the needs of your customers. Operate as efficiently as possible to meet those needs. Achieve efficiency by making faster, smarter business decisions.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Report finds 40% of all SaaS data is unmanaged, creating significant threats

A new report today from software-as-a-service company DoControl Inc. has found that 40% of all SaaS data access is unmanaged, creating significant insider and external threats. Described as a wakeup call to chief information officers and chief information security officers and the enterprises they protect, the report details the significant...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Portfolio Management Tools Provider Teslar Software to Help Citizens Bank and Trust with Automating Lending Process

a provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate the lending process and deposit operations for community financial institutions, reveals that it has teamed up with Citizens Bank & Trust in order to enhance lending processes from “beginning to end.” This should increase overall efficiency and create an improved customer experience (CX).
Marketsinvesting.com

CoinSwap Space First DEX to Provide Crypto Purchases Directly Onto Any Non-Custodial Wallet via Ramp Network

CoinSwap Space, the decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced an integration with Ramp that will simplify getting involved in DeFi. Ramp is a fiat onramp which does not require any proof of address to be uploaded by the customer. This partnership will allow users to purchase crypto through CoinSwap Space directly to their Metamask or many other wallets using a credit card or bank transfer. CoinSwap is the first DEX to implement these kind of crypto purchases directly onto non-custodial wallets via Ramp and the partnership demonstrates the exchange’s commitment to making DeFi accessible to the average retail investor. The partnership is the latest in a long line of tools that CoinSwap has released focusing on streamlining the DeFi processes.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Adopting Zero-Trust for API Security

Zero-trust architecture is being adopted across all assets within network infrastructure—data, cloud, applications. And now, more frequently, developers are seeing zero-trust as a useful security approach for APIs. That’s because APIs are becoming a more frequent attack target, in part because they tend to be less mature in their identity and access protections while transmitting large amounts of sensitive data and because almost every organization has them.
ComputersBank Info Security

Accelerate Your Zero Trust Strategy with Strong Authentication

While the concept of Zero Trust has been around for a while, and in many organizations Zero Trust initiatives are well underway, it still means different things to different people. There may be many roads to Zero Trust cutting across the network, identity, and access control, and the array of definitions or ways to get there are dizzying. To cut through all the noise, simply put, the Zero Trust framework implies that an organization should trust no individual or thing unless properly verified before being given access to the network and data.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...

