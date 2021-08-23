Cancel
Zero Trust 1 big thing: Create end to end security solutions involving a mix of technical and organizational requirements.

Microsoft
AWS
Nvidia
Technology
Computers
Facebook
Google
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Jobsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Zero Trust in the Era of Endpoints

In the age of remote working, coupled with a mobile-first approach to application development, an organization’s network perimeter consists of user endpoints. That makes securing endpoints an important part of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy. Prompted by the recent White House executive order on cybersecurity, federal agencies are accelerating adoption of...
ComputersCSO

Ransomware recovery: 8 steps to successfully restore from backup

According to a ransomware survey report released in June by Keeper Security, 49% of companies hit by ransomware paid the ransom—and another 22% declined to say whether they paid or not. Part of the reason is the lack of backups—specifically, the lack of usable backups. Backups must be safe from...
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

CertiK Raises $61M for its End-to-End Blockchain Security Solutions Business

Distributed ledger technologies like Blockchain are considered to be inherently secure. Yet, vulnerabilities in infrastructure can lead to manipulation and attacks. CertiK offers end-to-end security solutions for blockchain, providing exhaustive security audits and smart contract monitoring. The company’s Skynet platform provides real-time insights into the security of DeFi applications. Founded in 2017, CertiK serves over 1000 clients, has secured digital assets valued at $70B+, and is already profitable.
TechnologyCSO

Amazon Sidewalk highlights network security visibility risks consumer services pose

New research from security firm Cato Networks has highlighted potential security risks surrounding the use of Amazon sidewalk and other consumer-grade services that connect to corporate networks due to a lack of visibility. The research also discovered a novel use of Houdini malware to spoof devices and exfiltrate data within the user agent field, a method often undetected by legacy security systems. The findings come as vast numbers of employees continue to work from home and connect to corporate networks remotely.
Computersthefastmode.com

5G and Edge Computing, It’s All About Developers & Data Featured

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Hikvision launches computer vision platform to centralize physical security operations

Hikvision has announced the availability of HikCentral Professional, a software that facilitates the remote monitoring of diverse, integrated physical security systems, including its facial recognition technology, from a centralized platform. According to an announcement by the company, HikCentral Professional comes with full video management system features which allow for user-friendly...
NFLPosted by
Ladders

21 companies that hire for hybrid jobs (partially remote)

While the economic recovery from the pandemic is underway, returning to the office may look different for many companies—especially for businesses that have opted to switch to a hybrid workplace with partial remote work. In this model, employees blend in-person work with working at home. Below is a sampling of...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Extend Zero Trust Security to Small Offices and Branches with the PA-410

Ransomware attacks can be financially crippling for all businesses, including small and medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises. Take Coop, for example, one of Sweden’s largest grocery chains. In early July 2021, most of its 800 stores went offline after being hit with ransomware. The Swedish State Railway, a large pharmacy chain, and others were also infected by the REvil hack, which targeted software supplier Kaseya and impacted companies that use the company’s IT management software.
Softwarepetri.com

How to Deploy Zero Trust Identity Security

This is the second article in the Zero Trust Security in Microsoft 365 series. Here you will gain an understanding of the strategies to deploy Zero Trust Identity Security. Managing identity will always be at the forefront of this security model. Environments with proper identity policies are better placed to handle attempts at gaining access to their account credentials. The Zero Trust principles of verifying explicitly, providing least privileges to accounts and assuming breaches is applied to all types of access requests originating from user accounts, applications, devices and services.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...

