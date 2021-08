This is the second article in the Zero Trust Security in Microsoft 365 series. Here you will gain an understanding of the strategies to deploy Zero Trust Identity Security. Managing identity will always be at the forefront of this security model. Environments with proper identity policies are better placed to handle attempts at gaining access to their account credentials. The Zero Trust principles of verifying explicitly, providing least privileges to accounts and assuming breaches is applied to all types of access requests originating from user accounts, applications, devices and services.