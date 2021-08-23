Zero Trust 1 big thing: Drive reuse of development work, platforming, and consistent technical and architectural direction across projects.

While the concept of Zero Trust has been around for a while, and in many organizations Zero Trust initiatives are well underway, it still means different things to different people. There may be many roads to Zero Trust cutting across the network, identity, and access control, and the array of definitions or ways to get there are dizzying. To cut through all the noise, simply put, the Zero Trust framework implies that an organization should trust no individual or thing unless properly verified before being given access to the network and data.