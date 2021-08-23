Zero Trust 1 big thing: Assess the effectiveness of existing security controls for systems in operation, development, and implementation.

This series takes you through various features and capabilities of Snowflake to address a wide range of business requirements, use cases and scenarios. Row-level security (RLS) is a data access control concept that pertains to dynamically restricting the rows of data that a certain user can access in a particular dataset. Over the course of my consulting career, I have encountered this business requirement on numerous occasions, such as the need to restrict personally identifiable information (PII) or the need to limit access to sensitive financial data. My hope in this hands-on tutorial is to walk you through a simple yet effective example on how you can implement row-level security within your Snowflake environment through the usage of data control tables.