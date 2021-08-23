Cancel
Edgerton, WI

Kevin Charles Pope

hngnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgerton, WI - Kevin Charles Pope, son of Charles "Chico" and Dawn Pope, entered this world on March 15, 1977 and departed August 17, 2021, to the arms of our Lord. Kevin attended his first 4 years of elementary school in Milwaukee, then attended school in Edgerton. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1995. Kevin excelled in all sports. He qualified for many regional and national junior wrestling tournaments, and won many of them. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball at Edgerton. He played football at UW Whitewater for 2 years, before joining his family working at the Buckhorn Supper Club in 1997.

