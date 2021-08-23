Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors dragged GBP/USD to one-month lows, around the 1.3600 mark on Friday. A modest USD profit-taking from multi-month tops assisted the pair to regain traction on Monday. Investors now eye flash UK/US PMI prints for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. The GBP/USD pair prolonged...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#Pmi#Inflation#Uk#Gbp Usd Outlook#Usd#British#Retail Sales#The Bank Of England#Asian#Pmi#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews weekly highs near 0.7280 on improving market mood

AUD/USD regained its traction in the late American session. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day near 92.80. S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high above 4,500 on rising financial stocks. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its recent gains around 0.7250 but...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off multi-day lows, steadies around 1.3700 mark

A modest USD pullback assisted GBP/USD to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3680 area. Rising bets for an early tapering move by the Fed should help limit the downside for the USD. The focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD pair...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge higher towards the $1825 mark

Gold is extending the rebound while battling $1800. Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits key event risks, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. “Investors will look forward to any hints on the taper timing from Powell, although the Delta covid variant concerns have recently watered down the hawkish bets.”. “Gold traders...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
BusinessFXStreet.com

Where next for the GBP?

The last Bank of England meeting at the start of August was mildly bullish. The Bank of England managed to communicate that it was laying the groundwork for gradual policy normalisation. Growth and inflation were revised higher with GDP projected to increase to 6.0% in 2022. Inflation (which the BoE see as transitory) is seen as spiking this year to 4.00%, but then receding back to 2.5% in 2022. The bank also signals intention by saying that the balance sheet reduction could occur at 0.5% now rather than the 1.5% previous level required.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3671; (P) 1.3720; (R1) 1.3749;. GBP/USD drops mildly after failing below 1.3785 resistance, but stays in range above 1.3601. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Another fall is in favor with 1.3785 minor resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.3570 will resume larger fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support next. Break there will target 100% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3982 at 1.3304. However, on the upside, break of 1.3785 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3982 resistance intact.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD unable to sustain recovery through to the weekly close

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair. The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The AUD/USD pair held on to its...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases near $1,800 ahead of Powell speech

Gold struggles to justify bullish crossover of key DMAs after snapping two-day downtrend. Market sentiment sours as tapering concerns join covid, geopolitical fears. Powell’s power-play at Jackson Hole is crucial for near-term market direction. Update: Gold prices linger near $1,800 and record some mild gains following the previous session’s consolidative...
Stocksinvesting.com

European shares end higher on dovish Fed, Entra leads gains

(Reuters) -European stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell showed no signs the U.S. central bank will reduce a massive stimulus program, while real estate stocks were led higher by Norway's Entra after a major peer took a stake in the firm. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH struggles around 6.4850 amid PBOC news, focus on Fed’s Powell

USD/CNH edges higher after positing the biggest daily jump in a week. China Industrial Profit eased in July, US data were mixed as well. PBOC makes the biggest weekly cash injections in seven months, RRR cut teased. Sino–US jitters intensify, covid woes occupy table but nothing matter more than Jackson...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back below 1.2700 amid a rally in WTI, Powell in focus

USD/CAD snaps two-day uptrend as WTI rallies on geopolitical risks. US dollar eases ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Downside opens up below 50-SMA on the 4H chart. The rebound in USD/CAD seems to have lost legs on Friday, as it eases below 1.2700, having hit four-day highs of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Retreat, Tracking Global Sentiment Ahead of Fed Symposium

The Fed's Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday. Markets will be watching Friday's closing remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday that economic impact from the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant is likely to be limited across the euro zone. German...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price falls below key support as sentiment wanes

The NZDUSD price rose on Friday even after New Zealand extended lockdown measures as the number of Covid cases rose. The country prolonged the lockdown until the end of August as the country recorded 70 new cases. The new cases mean that residents will need to stay inside household bubbles and can only leave home for essential reasons. As a result, the country’s strong recovery will likely see some weakness considering that many businesses have been forced to close. This month, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left interest rates unchanged and postponed its schedule to hike interest rates.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls brace for 93.20 hurdle

US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids around 93.11, up 0.06% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge jumped the most since August 19 the previous day after bouncing off 20-DMA. The recovery moves take clues from the upward sloping Momentum line to keep DXY bulls hopeful. However, a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF inches back closer to overnight swing highs, 0.9200 remains in sight

USD/CHF gained positive traction for the third successive session on Friday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive. The focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. The USD/CHF pair rallied nearly 30 pips from the early European session lows and shot to fresh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy