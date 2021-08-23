GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.