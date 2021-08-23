GBP/USD: Extra pullbacks remain on the cards – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted the recent upside bias in AUD/USD could be running out of steam. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘further AUD strength would not be surprising but the chance of AUD breaking the major resistance at 0.7305 is not high’. However, AUD did not strengthen further as it eased off from 0.7280 before closing on a soft note at 0.7238 (-0.52%). Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias has shifted to the downside. That said, any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7200. Resistance is at 0.7255 followed by 0.7270.”