GBP/USD: Extra pullbacks remain on the cards – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable remains poised for further retracements in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that GBP ‘could decline further but last month’s low near 1.3575 is likely out of reach’. We added, ‘there is another support at 1.3600’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3602 before rebounding. Downward pressure appears to have eased and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3600 and 1.3670.”www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0