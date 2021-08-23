Cancel
GBP/USD: Extra pullbacks remain on the cards – UOB

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable remains poised for further retracements in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that GBP ‘could decline further but last month’s low near 1.3575 is likely out of reach’. We added, ‘there is another support at 1.3600’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3602 before rebounding. Downward pressure appears to have eased and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3600 and 1.3670.”

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge higher towards the $1825 mark

Gold is extending the rebound while battling $1800. Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits key event risks, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. “Investors will look forward to any hints on the taper timing from Powell, although the Delta covid variant concerns have recently watered down the hawkish bets.”. “Gold traders...
EUR/USD: Still room for a test of 1.1800 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could still visit the 1.1800 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has improved a tad and while the bias is still on upside, a break of the major resistance at 1.1800 appears unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1779 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to wane and the risk of EUR moving to 1.1800 is slim. The current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is expected to trade sideways, likely within a 1.1735/1.1775 range.”
GBP/USD faces further consolidation near term – UOB

24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘break 1.3800’ yesterday was incorrect as it fell sharply from 1.3767 (low has been 1.3690). While downward momentum has not improved by much, the decline has room to extend lower to 1.3670. The major support at 1.3640 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.3725 followed by 1.3750.”
AUD/USD: Upside momentum loses traction – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted the recent upside bias in AUD/USD could be running out of steam. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘further AUD strength would not be surprising but the chance of AUD breaking the major resistance at 0.7305 is not high’. However, AUD did not strengthen further as it eased off from 0.7280 before closing on a soft note at 0.7238 (-0.52%). Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias has shifted to the downside. That said, any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7200. Resistance is at 0.7255 followed by 0.7270.”
EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1744. Yesterday's retreat from 1.1779 to 1.1747 (New York), then intra-day break there in Asia signals 1st leg of correction from last Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and downside bias remains for a strong retracement of said move ahead of Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech but reckon 1.1664 would hold.
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3671; (P) 1.3720; (R1) 1.3749;. GBP/USD drops mildly after failing below 1.3785 resistance, but stays in range above 1.3601. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Another fall is in favor with 1.3785 minor resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.3570 will resume larger fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support next. Break there will target 100% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3982 at 1.3304. However, on the upside, break of 1.3785 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3982 resistance intact.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Prints bullish flag on 1H

AUD/USD regains upside momentum following its bounce off 200-HMA. Bullish chart pattern, MACD conditions also tease buyers. Bears seek 0.7200 breakdown to revisit the bumpy road to yearly low. AUD/USD teases confirmation of a bullish chart pattern around 0.7240, up 0.08% intraday heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so,...
EUR/GBP approaches monthly high near 0.8600 post ECB minutes

EUR/GBP edges higher in the early European session on Friday. The Euro gains momentum on hawkish ECB, mixed data. The sterling remains on the backfoot amid concerns of economic slowdown due to Brexit induced supply-chain disruptions. EUR/GBP edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the early...
Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1777 and finishing the first descending impulse at 1.1741, EURUSD is correcting to the upside to reach 1.1763, thus forming a new consolidation range around 1.1754. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1720; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
EUR/JPY attempts to refresh highs around 129.50 on hawkish ECB

EUR/JPY trades with minute gains on Friday in the European session. The Euro initial gains evaporated on risk-off sentiment, despite hawkish ECB minutes. Yen manages to keep the momentum on its safe-haven appeal despite negative economic status. EUR/JPY prints some gains on Friday in the European trading hours. The pair...
XAU/USD Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell

Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite. XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz. The trigger of the rally was the speech from Fed’s Chair Powell that sent the dollar to the downside. He mentioned the Fed could start scaling back its purchase program this year, offering no specific timeline. He sees the surge in inflation fading over time.
GBP/USD forecast to keep the 1.3640-1.3850 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating within the 1.3630-1.3850 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to ‘trade sideways within a 1.3695/1.3755 range’ yesterday. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.3699 before rebounding strongly to an overnight high of 1.3767. While upward momentum has not improved by much, there is room for GBP to advance further. A break of 1.3800 is not ruled but GBP is unlikely able to maintain a foothold above this level. Next resistance is at 1.3850. Support is at 1.3735 followed by 1.3700.”
EUR/USD retreats from highs on USD rebound, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD holds mild losses on Thursday after the previous day gains. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly below 92.90, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat data. The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very...
No change in the neutral view around USD/JPY – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists still see USD/JPY hovering around the 109.30-110.55 range in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward pressure has eased’ and we expected USD to ‘trade sideways within a 109.50/110.00 range’. Instead of trading sideways, USD rose to 110.12 before closing on a firm note at 109.99 (+0.34%). Upward momentum is beginning to build and USD could advance to 110.25. The major resistance at 110.55 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 109.85 followed by 109.70.”
USD/JPY points to an eventual break above 112 – SocGen

USD/JPY remains confined to a narrow range. But Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, expects the pair to surge higher above the 112 level. “USD/JPY has, in 2021, reverted to closely tracking interest rate differentials, notably the 2y2y rate spread. At the very least, that’s a warning that if the Fed is successful in escaping the zero-rate bound (and Japan isn’t), USD/JPY could be in for a break higher.”

