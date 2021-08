Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.