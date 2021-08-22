Cancel
Grand Traverse County, MI

LEGAL NOTICE EAST BAY CHARTER ...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE EAST BAY CHARTER TOWNSHIP Grand Traverse County, Michigan PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A Public Hearing will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, to set the 2022 Annual Budget for Emergency Services. At this Public Hearing the Board may vote to adopt the following: Grand Traverse County Community Police Officers: $162,724 MILLAGE RATE: .26 mills. East Bay Ambulance: $588,312 MILLAGE RATE: .94 mills. Metro Fire: $1,627,245 MILLAGE RATE: 2.60 mills. TOTAL: $2,378,281 MILLAGE RATE: 3.80 mills. PLEASE TAKE NOTE that copies of the proposed Emergency Services budget are available to review at the township office during regular business hours at 1965 N. Three Mile Road, Traverse City, MI 49696. It can also be viewed on the website: eastbaytwp.org. The office is open Monday-Thursday from 7:00AM to 5:30 PM. Closed Fridays and Holidays. Publish Date: August 22, 2021 Public Hearing Date: September 13, 2021 Notice of Adoption Date: _______________________________ August 22, 2021-1T572602.

