UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said. Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders...

wiky.com

MilitaryTelegraph

Joe Biden orders US military to prepare strikes against Kabul bomb attackers

President Joe Biden has vowed to “hunt down” the terror cell responsible for killing 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians outside Kabul airport. In an address to the nation on Thursday night, Mr Biden said that Isis-K would be made to pay for their bomb attack and that the US would “respond with force and precision at our time, at a place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to persuade Joe Biden to delay Afghanistan exit

Afghans are facing a dark and dangerous future after Boris Johnson and other leaders failed to persuade the US to extend its deadline for evacuation flights, while the Taliban said citizens would no longer be allowed to go to the airport. With the window of escape rapidly shutting, there is deep apprehension among those who fear persecution by the Talibs that they will be abandoned, trapped in the country isolated from the outside world. It was reported last night that both Britain and the United States could withdraw even sooner than 31 August because of the need to drawdown...
WorldShropshire Star

Johnson and Biden pledge to continue evacuation following Kabul terror attack

The Ministry of Defence said the UK has evacuated 13,146 people in the past fortnight including embassy staff and British and Afghan nationals. Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have condemned a terrorist attack on Kabul airport that killed dozens of people and vowed to continue the military evacuation effort until the August 31 deadline.
WorldThe Guardian

Monday briefing: Johnson to push for US troops to stay in Kabul past deadline

Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories:. Joe Biden has insisted the evacuations of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies would have been “hard and painful” no matter when they started, in the latest effort by the US president to combat fierce criticism over his withdrawal from the country. His comments come a day before a G7 leaders summit, where Boris Johnson is expected to personally lobby Biden, pleading with him to keep American troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of August. The situation is putting a new strain on UK-US relations. The news came as Taliban forces sought to assert their authority, blaming the US for the “anarchy” at the airport and insisting they were the only ones capable of restoring order. A desperate situation continued on the ground in Kabul, just over a week since the Taliban took control of the country. At least 20 people have died so far in the chaotic scenes both on the tarmac and outside the airport. Tens of thousands have left via military flights and many more still seek to flee a return to Taliban rule – prompting the Pentagon to order six US airlines to help move evacuees outside Afghanistan.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Overwhelming majority’ of evacuees now out of Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation by the RAF from Kabul airport – around 15,000 people – have now left Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has said.Mr Johnson said that there was now little time left before the UK’s 1,000-strong military presence at the airport itself needs to withdraw, but said that they would do “everything we can to get everybody else”in the time remaining.The prime minister was speaking against the backdrop of an increasingly chaotic situation in Kabul, with UK government ministers warning of the danger of “imminent” terror attacks by groups such as the Islamic State off-shoot...
AfghanistanThe Day

UK's Johnson condemns 'barbaric' Kabul attack

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the “barbaric” bomb attack at Kabul airport has caused “many” casualties, but that the U.K. evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue for a bit longer. The U.S. says several Marines were among those killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US troops among dead in Kabul airport explosion, Boris Johnson says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the deaths of multiple US service members as a result of an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where evacuations from the country are ongoing.Mr Johnson told reporters on Thursday that he “can confirm that there’s been a barbaric terrorist attack” in Kabul, adding that “members of the US military have, very sadly, lost their lives”.His statement confirmed news regarding which the Pentagon and White House have remained almost silent all morning; multiple requests for Pentagon officials to confirm that US service members were killed were rebuffed by officials at the Department of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

How does Boris Johnson’s cabinet sleep at night with what’s going on in Afghanistan?

There’s nothing inherently wrong with deciding on a career in politics at a young age. It’s not the norm, but on the basis that your intentions are honourable (making a difference, say, or public service) it’s OK and ’twas ever thus. But something’s changed of late – we find ourselves not only with a prime minister who lacks any form of moral compass and has a loose affinity with the truth, but with a cabinet dominated by sycophants and second-raters.Despite an inquiry last year finding that she had bullied her staff, home secretary Priti Patel didn’t even contemplate resigning. Neither...
World104.1 WIKY

UK says it has evacuated over 11,000 people from Afghanistan

(Reuters) – The United Kingdom said on Wednesday it has evacuated more than 11,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows and that no firm date had been set for the end of evacuation flights. British foreign minister Dominic Raab...

