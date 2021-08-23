New Year, New Possibilities at the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 23, 2021) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is honored to announce the 2021 class of Chellgren Student Fellows. The Chellgren Center Student Fellows Program aligns with the university’s goal of cultivating undergraduate excellence. By providing experiences that go beyond the classroom, students become prepared for the next phase of their career, whether it be graduate school, a position in their field, or a gap year dedicated to service. Created in 2005 with a gift from Paul Chellgren, a UK graduate, and his family, the Chellgren Center creates unique educational opportunities for outstanding undergraduate students and professors at the university. Chellgren’s commitment to undergraduate education at UK has impacted thousands by creating countless number of opportunities for UK students, staff and faculty.