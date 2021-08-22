Sharon Shrine Circus - Sept. 3

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is cautiously opening its doors a little wider. The theater will return to full capacity Sept. 5, beginning with The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra Labor Day Celebration Pops concert. Full capacity also means the venue will welcome back touring acts and star headliners for the 2021-22 season. Since October 2020 it has been operating at about 20 percent capacity, or 200 seats. “Full capacity will be nice for both performers and audience members. More laughs and more applause is always welcome. But most importantly, this is how the business of theater survives, by selling capacity houses. I am excited and hopeful for our industry to get back to business as usual,” said artistic director Whitney Morse. “However, the performing arts are far from being in the clear; with variants popping up and vaccine hesitancy all over, I fear we will not be a thriving industry for many years. So, please do your part, get vaccinated and then come see live entertainment.”