Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sharon Shrine Circus - Sept. 3

longviewtexas.gov
 7 days ago

The Sharon Shriners will host The Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, at the Longview Rodeo Arena on Sept. 3, 2021. Show times are 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the Circus Box Office the day of the show are $18 for adults, $14 for children. Look for FREE kids tickets at area merchants. To purchase advance tickets please visit online at www.thejordanworldcircus.com, or visit The Jordan World Circus on Facebook. For further information, please contact the Sharon Shriners at 903-566-2151, via email at shriners@sharonshriners.com or online at www.sharonshriners.com.

www.longviewtexas.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Circus#The Sharon Shrine Circus#Jordan World Circus#The Circus Box Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

Big Kid Circus

Took both my Grandson's age 3 & 5 they both loved it, we have been before and would definitely go again, only thing they wanted was more clowns x. Absolutely brilliant. Really enjoyable family fun. Food and drink prices very expensive but the entertainment was really special and a great...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Lure of the circus

There are times in life where practical thinking erodes and a sense of adventure captivates you, risks are taken as common sense dissipates and dreams are pursued. This was the case for a young boy right here in Concord back in the year 1860. He chased a dream, again and again until his days simply ran out.
Theater & Dancenickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Pink's Father, Jim Moore

Jim Moore, Pink's father and a Vietnam War veteran, died on August 26 of prostate cancer, Page Six reported. Jim leaves behind Pink — whose real name is Alecia Moore — as well as his grandchildren, Willow and Jameson. Jim had been married to Pink's mother, Judith Moore, until their divorce when she was a child, and it's unclear if he had remarried before his death, although a photo that Pink shared of her father in July 2020 showed him with "the love of his life, our Grace."
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Who was actor Matthew Mindler and what was his cause of death?

CHILD actor Matthew Mindler passed away on August 28, 2021, according to TMZ. Mindler had been reported missing from his university just three days prior to his death. Matthew Mindler was a Hollywood child actorCredit: Getty. Who is actor Matthew Mindler?. Matthew Mindler was an American actor known for his...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Theater & Dancephillyfunguide.com

Ghostly Circus: Portals

The Ghostly Circus returns to historic Fort Mifflin to stage its latest otherworldly production, “Portals.” Now in its eighth year, the Ghostly Circus will bring music, dance, art and performance experiences of a decidedly supernatural nature for one night only to what many consider the most haunted location in Philadelphia.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Circus Funtasia

Fantastic circus. Really impressed by all the acts. Great family night out. It was such fun. Great to see live performance again. And everyone v helpful. Bits of it scary - as it should be. ??. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. We had a fantastic evening! Thank you Funtasia ,you...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street. — Clinton Area Showboat...
Entertainmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

End of an era for the circus

With the closing of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 2017, an American tradition has... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Chicago, ILbeintheloopchicago.com

Review: Day 2: Ruido Fest Chicago

Day 2 of Ruido Fest for me started with a percussive blitz Kerg in the form of punkers Manuals Underground. If their frantic, kinetic, rowdiness caught me by surprise their audience was good and ready and responded by slam dancing with a disturbing jolliness. The all-female band Maye offered a set of low-key acoustic pop that was almost jarring by comparison. Pablo Sotelo’s band Inner Wave offered light and airy psychedelia so lithe that they nearly floated off the stage. En Jambre front man Luis Humberto was so committed in his delivery that he took on the visage of balladeer Johnny Ray. It was hardly what I could expect but the dynamic of Humberto’s passion and his band’s stellar precision had an alluring appeal I can’t say that I’ve heard since David Bowie’s “Heroes.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

The Sharon back to full capacity

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is cautiously opening its doors a little wider. The theater will return to full capacity Sept. 5, beginning with The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra Labor Day Celebration Pops concert. Full capacity also means the venue will welcome back touring acts and star headliners for the 2021-22 season. Since October 2020 it has been operating at about 20 percent capacity, or 200 seats. “Full capacity will be nice for both performers and audience members. More laughs and more applause is always welcome. But most importantly, this is how the business of theater survives, by selling capacity houses. I am excited and hopeful for our industry to get back to business as usual,” said artistic director Whitney Morse. “However, the performing arts are far from being in the clear; with variants popping up and vaccine hesitancy all over, I fear we will not be a thriving industry for many years. So, please do your part, get vaccinated and then come see live entertainment.”
Theater & Dancemiamivalleytoday.com

’A Night in White’ fundraiser returns

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir is always looking for fun and unique ways to raise money for the students and the program. The upcoming “A Night in White” event is the brainchild of director Tom Westfall after he attended a similar function in Cincinnati. “A Night in White” is essentially a chic white party and picnic. You and your friends will get all dressed up in white to eat, drink, dance, and celebrate the night away all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic white party picnic extravaganza.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

The circus is coming to town

The circus is coming to town. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will be in Catskill and Hudson this weekend showcasing their talents in a new production, “Flatbed Follies.”. “We are a quarter of a century old company,” co-founder Keith Nelson said Friday. Bindlestiff is based in Hudson and New York City.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
AdvocacyFremont Tribune

The Fur Shack planning fundraiser event in aftermath of fire

A month after a fire at the Parkview Center shopping mall destroyed the business’ home, the Fur Shack is ready to come back. The do-it-yourself dog wash, owned by Deb Newill and Tricia Homan, was only open for less than three weeks before a fire on June 20 damaged almost a dozen businesses at the mall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy