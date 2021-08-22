Sharon Shrine Circus - Sept. 3
The Sharon Shriners will host The Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, at the Longview Rodeo Arena on Sept. 3, 2021. Show times are 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the Circus Box Office the day of the show are $18 for adults, $14 for children. Look for FREE kids tickets at area merchants. To purchase advance tickets please visit online at www.thejordanworldcircus.com, or visit The Jordan World Circus on Facebook. For further information, please contact the Sharon Shriners at 903-566-2151, via email at shriners@sharonshriners.com or online at www.sharonshriners.com.www.longviewtexas.gov
