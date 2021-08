Turkish giants Beşiktaş have completed the signing of Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal. The Algeria man spent 2021 on loan with the Kara Kartallar in Istanbul, where he registered 8 goals and 17 assists in 31 matches. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but they are very likely somewhere between “what Leicester wanted” and “what we would have taken,” so this one goes in the “win” column.