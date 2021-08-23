Cancel
Premier League

Watching Ole and Kloppo? West Ham boss Moyes fully behind 'lighter touch' of refs

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham United boss David Moyes fully supports the new "light touch" approach to officiating this season. Writing in tonight's match programme notes ahead of facing Leicester City, Moyes declared: "On a general note, the managers and players are well versed on the new rules for this season and I have to say that from the evidence of our game on Sunday, plus others I watched over the first weekend of a new Premier League season, was that the standard of refereeing was excellent.

