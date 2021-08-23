Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Leona Maguire handed wild card to become first Irish Solheim Cup player

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeQd5_0bZyiCuL00
Leona Maguire will become Ireland’s first Solheim Cup player next month (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Leona Maguire will become the first Irish player to compete in the Solheim Cup after being handed a wild card by European captain Catriona Matthew.

Matthew also selected AIG Women’s Open contenders Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koerstz Madsen for the biennial contest against the United States from September 4-6, along with Matilda Castren, Mel Reid and Celine Boutier.

Anna Nordqvist’s victory at Carnoustie secured the three-time major winner a seventh consecutive Solheim Cup appearance alongside fellow qualifiers Georgia Hall, Emily Pedersen, Sophia Popov, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda.

Maguire’s tie for 13th on Sunday was her ninth top-15 finish of the season and Matthew said: “Leona has had a fantastic year this year.

“Obviously she was world number one amateur for a couple of years and it’s maybe just taken her two or three years longer than perhaps others to settle I think as a pro.

“I think she’s got that real grittiness. I think she’s a really good match player, has a great record from the Curtis Cup and played well in the match play (event) in Vegas. I think she’ll be a solid, one of these never-give-up type players.

“It’s the first Irish player, the first Finnish player (Castren). I think it’s great to see other players from different countries getting on the side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZgcC_0bZyiCuL00
Ireland’s Leona Maguire reacts to a putt on the 18th green, during day three of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

Sagstrom bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish just a shot behind Nordqvist at Carnoustie, while Madsen was tied for the lead with her playing partner until making a double bogey on the last.

“It was tough telling her (about the wild card) afterwards because you could tell she was so disappointed with her finish,” Matthew added.

“Hopefully looking back, I think after a couple of hours, she’ll realise she had a great finish and it was her first time really up there with a real chance of winning. The boost of getting into Solheim will hopefully help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nne4K_0bZyiCuL00
Nanna Koerstz Madsen shanked her bunker shot on the 18th during day four of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. (PA Wire)

Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen began the AIG Women’s Open in the final automatic qualifying place on the European points list and was just two shots off the lead after 54 holes, but a closing 76 meant she was overtaken by Hall.

“She was unlucky, she was playing well coming into it and played well this week. She just maybe didn’t quite finish it off (on Sunday),” Matthew said.

“There’s one or two who you know are really close to making the team and it is obviously a difficult conversation. But she was very good about it.”

World number one Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang had already secured their place on the United States team and were joined by Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Megan Khang, Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho.

US captain Pat Hurst will announce her three wild cards on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Curtis Cup#Wild Cards#Irish#European#Aig Women S Open#Carnoustie#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Euro captain Catriona Matthew: 'All the pressure will be' on Nelly Korda at Solheim Cup

The European Solheim Cup team won’t be finalized until the AIG Women’s Open wraps up on Sunday, but captain Catriona Matthew has already declared her team the underdogs. “I think on paper the Americans are always the stronger team,” Matthew said Wednesday at Carnoustie. “But in 18 holes match play, anyone can win. So, I'm sure we'll probably go in as the underdog, especially with it being an away game.”
Toledo, OHGolf Digest

Europe's Catriona Matthew announces captain's picks, including first Irishwoman to play Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew proved she knew how to make good use of captain’s picks in 2019 when her unconventional choice of Suzann Pettersen—who’d played in just two events the previous 18 months while on maternity leave—resulted in Pettersen dropping the winning putt for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup. Picking the No. 620 player in the world made for a bit of controversy at the time, but Matthew says the picks for the 2021 Solheim Cup, to be held over Labor Day weekend at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, weren’t any easier.
Sportsgolfpunkhq.com

Solheim Cup 2021: Team Europe

A mixture of new names and experienced players have been chosen to represent Team Europe at the 2021 Solheim Cup as captain Catriona Matthew picks three rookies. The conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open saw the qualification window for the Solheim Cup close and Matthew had to make her final decisions on who would make the team that seeks to defend the coveted trophy.
Toledo, OHGolf Digest

Euros surge onto Solheim Cup team with captain's picks remaining

Catriona Matthew, Europe’s Solheim Cup captain, stood behind the 18th green at Carnoustie on Sunday as the final group finished in the Scottish sunshine. After Anna Nordqvist prevailed with a par, while Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen suffered double bogey on the cruel finisher, Matthew reached up to deliver a warm, smiling hug to the Swede. It was a congratulations for the win, but felt like something more: a welcome to the European squad that will take on the United States in two weeks' time at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Boutier, Maguire to Represent Europe in Solheim Cup

DURHAM – The teams for the 2021 Solheim Cup have been set with Duke women's golf featuring two alumnae – Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire – to represent Europe from Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. It marks the seventh straight time a Blue Devil golfer will be...
GolfSports Illustrated

U.S., Europe Finalize Solheim Cup Teams, Get Ready for Rookies Galore

Irish eyes are smiling, at least two of them. Ireland’s Leona Maguire was among three rookies named to the European Solheim Cup team on Monday morning by captain Catriona Matthew. That means Maguire will prepare to be the first from her country to play in the prestigious match-play event between the U.S. and Europe, to be conducted Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club near Toledo, Ohio.
GolfBBC

Solheim Cup 2021: Catriona Matthew's Europe face tough defence against US

European skipper Catriona Matthew believes she has assembled a well-balanced side for what will be one of the most difficult trophy defences in Solheim Cup history. With four rookies in her team, three of the them wildcard picks, Matthew was bold in her selection policy. Those newcomers will need plenty...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
Golfwmleader.com

Bryson DeChambeau gets back into contention at Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau, after a pedestrian even-par opening round, played himself into contention in The Northern Trust, with a 6-under 65 Friday at Liberty National in Jersey City. He stands six shots off the second-round lead held by Jon Rahm. DeChambeau, however, opted not to talk about his round, or anything...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
GolfSports Illustrated

Tony Finau's Win Capped a Far-Out Week in These Unusual PGA Tour Playoffs

The Monday finish to the Northern Trust was unconventional, but then this is an unconventional program. Professional golfers are used to one thing: at the end of the day, someone gets a trophy. That is, whoever finishes first wins. Pretty simple. But in the FedEx Cup playoffs, no matter how hard the designers try, it’s never simple. It’s ambiguous.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfrydercup.com

Bryson DeChambeau Qualifies for 43rd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2018) U.S. Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0 total (0-0-0 four-ball, 0-2-0 foursomes, 0-1-0 singles) It feels like hard-swinging sensation Bryson DeChambeau has been on the professional golf scene for a long time, even though he qualified for his one and only Ryder Cup just three years ago when he was one of four picks made by U.S. Captain Jim Furyk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy