Personal Finance

KNOWLEDGE CENTER: Looking to boost your savings with easy access to your money? A money market account may be a good fit. [Column]

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, many Americans find themselves with a surplus of cash in their checking accounts due to reduced expenses, stimulus payments and more. While keeping money in checking accounts is much safer than stashing cash around the house, there is another great way to save your extra cash — a money market account — safely with access as easy as your checking account.

Personal Finance
Personal Finance
Retirement Daily

Understanding Income Annuities and Their Benefits for You

401(k)s, Roth IRAs and annuities are all great strategies to help families plan for their future in retirement, and each comes with distinct benefits. While the current low-interest rate environment may make some of these strategies less appealing, income annuities remain a notable option. Income annuities deliver payments at regular...
RetailReal Simple

7 Easy Ways to Save Money Every Day

Getting good at saving money doesn't happen overnight. Here are seven activities to try every day to build better money habits, and live a more financially sustainable life. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Save More for Retirement Without Sacrificing Your Lifestyle

Everyone wants higher balances in their retirement accounts, but the reality is that socking more money away can force you to sacrifice your lifestyle today. Sometimes that sacrifice is necessary, but it's also a good idea to think about how you can get the best of both worlds. Below are five ways to save for retirement that shouldn't cause you to drastically change your lifestyle.
Income Tax
The Motley Fool

3 Paths to Optimal Retirement Savings, Based on Your Salary

Your income affects your ability to save for retirement. Lower earners may be eligible for more tax breaks to help save money. No matter how much money you make, you need to save some of it for retirement. Social Security alone replaces only around 40% of pre-retirement earnings, which isn't sufficient when experts recommend replacing at least 80%. While it may be hard to invest for the future, doing so is crucial to avoid a major financial shortfall as a retiree.
Personal Finance

Fixed Deposit vs Savings Account

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investing in a sound financial tool that bears no effect of volatile market movements and uncertainties is the best way to safeguard one's investments. There are multiple financial tools that one can choose from. Steady investments instruments do not reap impressive returns, for instance,...
Markets

Why Forex Is a Good Way to Invest Your Money

There are a lot of ways that you can invest your money these days in order to increase your wealth and make sure that you have enough funds to live comfortably in the present and in the future. But what about forex, in particular? Is it wise to invest your money in this market? Put simply, yes, trading in the forex market can be a good way to diversify your investment strategy and find new ways of boosting returns on your investments.
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

A Step-by-Step Guide on To Saving Money in Your 20s

Saving money happens with the culmination of two reasons: a sense of purpose, which answers the question of ‘Why save money?’ and motivation, which answers ‘How do I keep saving money?’. I imagine these two factors as the foundation on which money-saving habits are built. When either one of these is missing, the habit falls apart.
Credits & Loans

Here's an Affordable Trick for Paying Off Your Credit Card Balance

Sitting on credit card debt? This is one solution worth looking at. Sometimes, even the most responsible spenders wind up with credit card debt hanging over their heads. This especially applies these days since a lot of people encountered unplanned expenses or saw their income take a hit during the pandemic.
Personal Finance

Your Money — Balancing your financial goals

Jim Lyons from Edward Jones stopped by the JET 24 studio to discuss how to prioritize your financial goals. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.
Personal Finance

Why you should never invest, loan or casually tap into your emergency fund

No matter your age, income level, or living situation, it's important to have a decent amount of money in savings for unforeseen expenses. In fact, ideally, you should have an emergency fund with enough money to cover three to six months of living costs. That way, if you lose your job – or if an unplanned bill, like a car or home repair falls in your lap – you won't have to resort to debt to manage that situation.
Credits & Loans

4 Strategies to Keep Your Credit Card Balance Down

Here's how to avoid charging up a storm. Credit cards can be a useful financial tool. Not only can they spare you from having to carry cash all the time, but often, they'll reward you with cash back for purchases you were already planning to make. But if you're going...
Education

529 Savings Accounts: How to Save Money for College the Smart Way

Do you and your spouse agree on how much you'll pay for your children's college? There are different philosophies on how much to pay — and who foots the increasingly steep bill for higher education. If you're not sure where you stand, read My Kid's College Will Cost How Much? Four Critical Questions About Your Saving Strategy.

