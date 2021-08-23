COVID Aid For Rural Communities

With the exception of the input I get from our Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), I’m usually the Lone Ranger in the daily Emergency Management planning and duties. But when COVID-19 hit Malheur County, I was joined by many other Department Heads and other professionals with a stake in public health. We joined forces and put together our Covid Response Command Team. Members of that team include the Environmental Health Director, the County Planner, the Ambulance Service District Director, the County Building Inspector, the Health Department Director and several industry professionals from within the Health Department.