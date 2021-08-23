COVID Aid For Rural Communities
Small towns across Texas have the chance to get some COVID-19 relief funds. The American Rescue Plan Act includes money earmarked for cities with less than 50,000 people. Those smaller jurisdictions can apply for help through the Texas Department of Emergency Management. They can use the funds on COVID-19 related expenses like hospital staffing or medical supplies. The money can go to suburbs or rural towns, as long as their population is below 50,000.easttexasradio.com
