7821 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome Home! Here's your opportunity to live in a beautiful Lakefront home in the Askbrook Community. This recently updated home has all the features to make its new owners fall in love! Enjoy the inviting feeling of home as you enter the foyer leading you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and natural light creating openness. You'll conveniently find your primary room on the first floor. Upstairs are 2 more spacious bedrooms overlooking the downstairs great room. Enjoy the private dock to Askbrook Lake where you have a brand new deck. Located in a cul-de-sac, you'll love the privacy of this neighborhood. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and the best schools in the county. This charming lake house is one you don't want to miss.