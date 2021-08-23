More Kids With COVID In North Texas
North Texas physicians say they continue to see more kids coming down with COVID, and they’re showing up in their hospitals. The problem is that North Texas hospitals aren’t equipped with as many ICU beds for children as adults, and many are at or near capacity. Many aren’t available for the vaccine because they are younger than 12, so it’s up to adults to protect the young. Many health experts believe a vaccine for those 11 and younger will be available later this fall.easttexasradio.com
