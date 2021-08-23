Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More Kids With COVID In North Texas

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Texas physicians say they continue to see more kids coming down with COVID, and they’re showing up in their hospitals. The problem is that North Texas hospitals aren’t equipped with as many ICU beds for children as adults, and many are at or near capacity. Many aren’t available for the vaccine because they are younger than 12, so it’s up to adults to protect the young. Many health experts believe a vaccine for those 11 and younger will be available later this fall.

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. The Fed’s move could lead, over time, to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas state House Speaker bans the word 'racism' amid voting bill debate

Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) on Thursday banned the word "racism" in the chamber after tensions flared while debating the highly disputed voting rights bill, ABC 13 reported. "While we may have strong disagreements on the legislation and policy that will be debated, our rules require that we...
Posted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy